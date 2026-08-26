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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NEPAL: Two Irish tourists are among hundreds of people believed missing after a devastating flood tore through the Tibetan border region of Nepal today and left at least 95 people dead.
2. #CAO OFFERS: Tens of thousands of students looking to attend third-level institutions will receive an offer from the Central Applications Office (CAO) today.
3. #SPAIN: Police are investigating after the bodies of an Irish woman and her husband were found in a jacuzzi at a house in a Spanish coastal resort on Tuesday.
4. #WEATHER WARNING: A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for six counties, amid a “very mixed” forecast for Stradbally, Co Laois, where tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend upon the town for the festival Electric Picnic.
5. #TRIBUTES: Tributes continue to be paid around the world to country music icon Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday.
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