Tim Curry, star of Rocky Horror Picture Show and Home Alone 2, has died aged 80

TIM CURRY HAS died at the age of 80.

His death was confirmed by his longtime agent and manager Marcia Hurwitz, the New York Times reported.

The English actor and singer is known for his roles as Pennywise in It, the snooty concierge Mr Hector in Home Alone 2, and Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show, among many others.

Muppet Treasure Island, Annie, and Scary Movie 2 were other well-known films the actor played in.

Advertisement

Tim Curry as Mr Hector in the 1992 Home Alone 2 film. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Born on 19 April 1946 in England, Curry began his acting career in a West End production of Hair, which ran from 1968 to 1969.

His long career, which skyrocketed after his turn as the lead in Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975, earned him an Emmy Award and nominations for a Grammy Award, two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

In 2012, Curry suffered a stroke that left him partially paralysed and unable to walk. He continued voice acting.

Last year, he published his bestselling memoir Vagabond.