Share your views on our Irish-language content
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing Jolene at the Grammy Awards in 2019
Tribute

Miley Cyrus shares one of the last conversations she had with godmother Dolly Parton

Parton guest-starred on Hannah Montana in 2006, where Cyrus got her start as an actor and singer at just 13.
7.25pm, 26 Aug 2026
6.3k

MILEY CYRUS HAS paid tribute to her godmother, country music icon Dolly Parton, following her death.

While Parton wasn’t closely related to Cyrus by blood, she was a good friend of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was also in the music business.

In a post on her social media today, Miley Cyrus said one of her last conversations with Parton, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, was about “music and metamorphosis”.

file-photo-country-music-superstar-kenny-rogers-passed-away-of-natural-causes-at-home-in-georgia-surrounded-by-family-at-the-age-of-81-years-old-may-21-2010-pigeon-forge-tn-miley-cyrus-and-kenny Country singer Kenny Rogers pictured with Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2010 Alamy Alamy

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” Cyrus wrote.

“Our most sacred moments were private, and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

Cyrus, who continues to have a highly-successful music career, went on to say she believes her godmother would want her to write about the grief, “and then continue on and be strong”.

“I will always love her and want to make her proud,” she said.

“My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”

Related Reads
What did Dolly Parton mean to you? We want to hear your tributes and memories
Dolly Parton's literacy legacy: How singer gave millions of books to children around the world
From Páidí Ó Sé's pub to Glastonbury: Dolly Parton's best moments and performances

HQqajCoXoAAvTbC Miley Cyrus with Dolly Parton on the set of Hannah Montana in 2006 MileyCyrusBz MileyCyrusBz

Parton guest-starred on the Disney Channel programme Hannah Montana in 2006, where Cyrus got her start as an actor and singer at just 13.

The episode introduced a new generation to the music legend, who joined Cyrus’s character for a rendition of the Hannah Montana song Who Says at the end.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie