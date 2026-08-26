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The change comes at the behest of the UK Border Force to verify the 'accuracy and integrity' of passenger data before boarding.
Travel

Ferry passengers travelling between Ireland and the UK will now need a passport

Previously, some ferry lines allowed passengers to use other forms of valid ID.
2.14pm, 26 Aug 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago

ALL PASSENGERS TRAVELLING on ferries between Ireland and the UK will need to show their passport on departure from 28 September, it has been confirmed.

Previously, some ferry lines allowed passengers to use other forms of valid ID. Now a passport or passport card is strictly required.

The change comes at the behest of the UK Border Force to verify the “accuracy and integrity” of passenger data before boarding.

A spokesperson for Stena Line confirmed that from 28 September, people travelling between Holyhead and Dublin, or Fishguard and Rosslare, will now need to show their passport on departure.

Irish Ferries similarly said that passengers travelling on its two routes between Ireland the UK – Dublin and Holyhead, and Rosslare and Pembroke – will now require passports.

“This aligns ferry travel requirements with the document checks already carried out by many airlines,” it said.

This is required regardless of age or nationality.

“Customers with existing bookings are currently being notified by the customer service team to ensure customers are fully supported during this change of operations,” Stena Line said.

Under the Common Travel Agreement, Irish and British citizens do not require passport controls when travelling between the two countries.

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