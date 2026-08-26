Minister backs 358-bed Trinity accommodation plan despite local objections

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education James Lawless has backed plans for a 358-bed student complex in South Dublin.

The development, at Trinity College Dublin’s Dartry residences, was granted planning permission in 2022, despite objections from locals.

The project is supported by the government’s Short-Term Activation Programme, which provides assistance in the development of new student accommodation at higher-level institutions.

In a statement, the minister said he was “acutely aware of the accommodation challenges facing students and their families”, and that the new complex would “help address growing demand and support students in accessing higher education”.

Proposals were made to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) and later approved, with the college saying it will “deliver and operate a best in class” student accommodation centre.

However, local residents expressed concerns over the project, with 15 submissions received by ABP on the proposed scheme.

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Some of the criticism focused on location, saying that it would affect the ‘‘spirit” of a residential area like Dartry to have a high concentration of student accommodation.

There are currently 995 student beds at the Dartry residences.

Other objections centred on transport routes, as the residences are located 3km away from the campus itself.

This would put pressure on public transport routes that go towards the city centre, some believed.

Trinity welcomed the government’s backing of the project, which will be completed subject to approval of final costings by the university’s Finance Committee and Board.

“In the context of the continuing accommodation shortage in Dublin, these 358 new beds will have a transformative impact on generations of students,” Trinity Professor Eleanor Denny said in a statement.

The government’s Short-Term Activation Programme has also supported 116 student beds at Maynooth University which were completed in 2025, and 493 beds currently under construction at University College Dublin (UCD)’s Belfield campus.