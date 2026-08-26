Man arrested in Limerick after digger stolen and videos of chase posted on Snapchat

A MAN WAS arrested in Limerick last night after he was involved in a pursuit with gardaí in an allegedly stolen digger.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm in the area of the city centre around O’Connell Avenue, Mallow Street and the Dock Road. The location is within sight of Henry Street Garda Station.

While driving the slow moving construction vehicle he recorded video of himself from inside the cab and showed pursuing Limerick gardaí in marked and unmarked cars and vans.

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In a series of videos posted to Snapchat, gardaí are shown moving on foot towards the digger. Gardaí in plain clothes shouted “armed police” and directed the driver to switch off the digger. The man in the video can be heard shouting “go way with that gun” before the sound of smashing glass can be heard.

Sources have said the vehicle’s cab window was smashed and a garda pepper sprayed the man before he was arrested.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed the incident and said that officers responded to the call at 10.10pm.

“The vehicle was stopped and recovered. A male (aged in his 30′s) was arrested in connection with the investigation, and has since been charged.

“He is due to appear before the courts at a later date,” the garda spokeswoman said.