Maura Higgins confirmed as host of Blind Date reboot

FORMER LOVE ISLAND CONTESTANT Maura Higgins is set to host a new version of the classic British TV series Blind Date.

Streaming on Disney+, the show will follow the original format where a contestant must choose between three mystery potential suitors, hidden from view behind a sliding wall.

The series, which also promises to contain some “format twists”, will film at a secret location.

Higgins (35) rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island and has been busy ever since through social media influencing and appearing on a variety of TV shows.

Earlier this year, she made waves across the Atlantic, starring in the US version of The Traitors.

The Longford native has also signed up for the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars in the US.

Angela Jain, head of content at Disney+ said “Maura is the perfect match for our version of Blind Date”.

“Her distinctive straight-talking humour, coupled with her experience as a reality dating show contestant, means we know she has the gravitas plus the wit to bring Blind Date to new audiences”.

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Disney + announced the casting on social media with the caption, ”Blind Date host, what’s your name and where d’ya come from?” It’s… Maura Higgins”.

@disneyplusuk @disneyplusuk

Blind Date originally aired in the UK from 1985 to 2003, famously hosted by singer Cilla Black.

It was last revived in 2017, with Paul O’Grady quizzing the romantic hopefuls.

Speaking to US outlet Bustle about her Dancing With the Stars announcement, Higgins suggested the show could be her final appearance as a contestant.

“After Dancing With The Stars, I think I’m probably done. I mean, never say never … but it’s the only other show on my vision board, contestant-wise”.

Higgins will now take on hosting duties, with filming for Blind Date happening later this year.

With additional reporting by PA