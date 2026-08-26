Serious collision on southbound M50 after car drives off bridge

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LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago
MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN told to expect delays on the M50 due to a road traffic collision.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened at Junction 10.
It’s understood that a car drove through the bridge barrier and rolled down an embankment onto the M50.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) told motorists in a post on X that traffic at Junction 10 Ballymount southbound, the hard shoulder and first lane are currently affected.
COLLISION AHEAD!!— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) August 26, 2026
M50 J10 Ballymount Direction southbound.
Lanes affected : Full Road Closure
Expect delays!#TIITraffic @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/HbrR0eBkwi
A garda statement confirmed that “gardaí and emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the M50 at Junction 10″.
“No further information is available at this time,” the statement said.
Separately, another incident on the northbound M50 near Ballymun has also caused traffic delays.
A map with live traffic updates can be viewed at TII’s website.
More to follow.
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