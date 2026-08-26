Share your views on our Irish-language content
Alamy Stock Photo
BreakingCrash

Serious collision on southbound M50 after car drives off bridge

It’s understood that a car drove through the bridge barrier and rolled down an embankment onto the M50.
5.13pm, 26 Aug 2026
30.7k

LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago

MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN told to expect delays on the M50 due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which happened at Junction 10.

It’s understood that a car drove through the bridge barrier and rolled down an embankment onto the M50.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) told motorists in a post on X that traffic at Junction 10 Ballymount southbound, the hard shoulder and first lane are currently affected.

A garda statement confirmed that “gardaí and emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the M50 at Junction 10″.

“No further information is available at this time,” the statement said.

Separately, another incident on the northbound M50 near Ballymun has also caused traffic delays.

A map with live traffic updates can be viewed at TII’s website.

More to follow.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie