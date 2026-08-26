Mockumentary about Irish dancing by creator of Derry Girls among Irish works coming to Netflix

A MOCKUMENTARY ABOUT the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing by the creator of Derry Girls is among the Irish works coming to streaming giant Netflix.

The six-part show, titled Jig, will shoot in the north next year, Netflix announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival today.

It is created by Lisa McGee, the screenwriter behind cult-classic Derry Girls and How to Get to Heaven From Belfast.

Promotional material reads: “Best friends Cara and Fletcher, from the struggling Sweeney School of Dance in Derry take on their sworn rivals in Florida, a slick, sponsored, seemingly unbeatable operation.

“We follow both teams as they journey towards the all important World championships. But who will lift that trophy?”

McGee’s latest comedic enterprise is one of several series that will feature Irish cast and creators.

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Nicola Coughlan, an alum of Derry Girls, is among a host of actors to star in a six-part series of Roald Dahl’s short stories for adults. The show entered production this month in Manchester and across the north of England.

Netflix said of the show: “Danny Brocklehurst weaves a deliciously twisted tale through Roald Dahl’s iconic short stories. A young couple, marooned in a faded seaside town, navigate conmen, adulterers, murderous mothers and snake charmers as they attempt to escape before their own fate is sealed…”

Coughlan will join Naomi Scott, Imelda Staunton, Toby Jones, and Dominic West on set.

Barry Keoghan is reprising his role from Top Boy. Netflix Netflix

Barry Keoghan is also set to reappear on the streaming service. He will reprise his role as Johnny McGee from Top Boy in a spin-off series Johnny Boy.

Johnny Boy will have five episodes. It is to begin filming in 2027.

Dates for these shows – and the rest of Netflix’s upcoming line-up – have yet to be announced.