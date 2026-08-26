Meghan and Harry have moved back to the UK

BRITAIN’S PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK with their children after six years living in the US, according to reports.

The couple and their children, Archie and Lilibet, flew into the country on a private plane from California shortly before midday on Wednesday, landing at Birmingham Airport.

The family were said to have travelled on a Bombardier Global Express XRS luxury long-range business jet.

The BBC reported the couple had opted for a private over a commercial flight for their journey, while the Telegraph featured a picture of the Sussexes’ plane at the West Midlands airport.

The couple pictured at a rugby match in Sydney in April 2026 Alamy Alamy

Archie (7) and Lili (5) have been enrolled in British schools, ready to start in September.

The family is said to be settling in the UK for an “extended period” of time. They haven’t confirmed where exactly they’ll live, but the Cotswolds is being suggested as the most likely destination.

Some reports hinted that the family would only remain for the autumn, while others said Harry planned to live in the UK for the next 12 to 15 years, so his children could finish school there

‘Reverse Megxit’

Harry (41) and Meghan (45), who are remaining as non-working royals, quit the monarchy six years ago, relocating to the US for which they were heavily criticised. The move was dubbed ‘Megxit’.

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When the prince headed to Los Angeles from Canada in 2020, he filmed himself on the plane for his Netflix series, calling the journey their “freedom flight”.

The Sussexes’ U-turn was revealed last week, but the pair have yet to speak publicly about their plans.

British headlines following news of their return Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Many questions remain unanswered, including whether taxpayers will foot the bill for their security.

A long-awaited risk assessment, carried out on the orders of the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), is said to have taken place at the end of July, but Harry reportedly does not know the result.

He is said to have pleaded with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for answers.

He lost a legal battle against the Home Office over the security arrangements for him and his family while in the UK, after his level of protection changed when he stopped being a working royal.

Rumours have also swirled around Meghan’s plans to return to acting, with speculation she is in talks to star in the third series of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix gangster series The Gentlemen and counterclaims the deal could be off.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been holidaying with the King at Balmoral in Scotland, have yet to respond to news of Harry and Meghan’s return.

William, the future king, is estranged from his younger brother after Harry criticised him, Kate, Charles and Camilla in a prime time Oprah interview, his Netflix documentary and in his autobiography Spare after stepping back from royal duties.