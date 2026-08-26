The CAO points for 2026 have just been released. Find them all here

LEAVING CERT STUDENTS across the country received their results last week but this afternoon they have been told if those grades and points translate to entry into their preferred third-level courses.

Some 70,411 students sat the Leaving Cert in June but over 95,000 have applied to the CAO.

The CAO Round One offers have now been released to the public, and you can check them all here.

Round One offers must be accepted by 3pm on 1 September. Round Two offers will then be released at 2pm on 7 September – and again, we’ll have all the points right here on The Journal.