Popular Howth beach joins host of Dublin swimming spots with 'do not swim' notices

A NOTICE WARNING bathers not to swim has been issued at popular swimming spot Claremont Beach in Howth.

The council said the move follows the receipt of today’s sample results for the water at the north county Dublin beach, which classified the bathing water as “poor”.

While the cause of the pollution is currently unknown, it is suspected it is the result of impacts from animals and birds, as well as contamination of urban surface waters discharging into the bathing water.

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The notice prohibiting bathing is expected to be in place for three days. A resample of the water is to take place on Thursday with results expected by Sunday.

“Investigations are currently being undertaken to identify any potential causes that may have contributed to these elevated bacterial levels,” Fingal County Council said.

Claremont Beach is one of a number of beaches in Dublin that have such a notice in place.

Velvet Strand in Portmarnock is also under a notice, while Dollymount Strand, Sandymount Strand, Half Moon, Rush North Beach, and Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan all have restrictions in place.