A GLOCK PISTOL and drugs worth close to €1.8 million were seized during searches on Friday evening.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Dublin crime response team conducted an intelligence-led operation on Bulfin Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 at around 6.45pm on 20 November.

During an intervention on two parked vans, gardaí seized 110 kilograms of vacuum-packed cannabis herb.

The two male drivers, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested at the scene and are both currently detained at garda stations in the Dublin metropolitan region.

Advertisement

A follow-up search under warrant was conducted at a home in Dublin 8 and during this search, gardaí seized a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol, five rounds of ammunition, a further 12.5kgs of cannabis herb, 0.5kg of cocaine, €4,550 in cash and an assortment of documents.

Image of the seized drugs Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

The combined total value of all the drugs seized was some €1,765,000.

The seized drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, while the firearm will be examined by the Garda Ballistics Section.

A spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.