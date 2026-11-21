THE NEW JAMES Bond was finally announced this week, and (in case you somehow missed it) the name’s Pattinson, Robert Pattinson.

The 40-year-old actor will take over the iconic role from Daniel Craig, whose final outing as 007 was in No Time to Die five years ago.

Based on Ian Fleming’s novels, the Bond film franchise dates back to 1962. While each one has a different plot, they all have the same signature tropes: an original title song, car chases, a new love interest, and the British secret agent drinking a vodka martini – shaken, not stirred, of course.

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Something else the films are famous for is the gadgets, which range from the very impressive to the downright ridiculous.

But how many can you remember?