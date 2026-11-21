I WAS 14 when I received my first phone, and I’ve only recently come to realise that I desperately cling to this fact as a way to pretend that I am not all that far removed from my kids’ generation. To make myself think I am still young enough to understand their world. I think it’s my version of a combover.

“I also had a phone in my teen years,” I rationalise to myself, as if the two are in any way similar. That phone was a turning point in my formative years, making me feel impossibly cool and grown up. I fully believed I was Cher from Clueless, instead of a young teen from Kildare who was still a good five years away from learning how to prevent her hair absorbing every drop of moisture in a 10-mile radius.

Anyway, I realised that I was sporting the metaphorical combover last week. I was at work, and my daughter was texting me. The younger one, she is 15. She saves all of her ‘big asks’ for when I’m in work, and this is not a coincidence. She deliberately and strategically waits until I am preoccupied and busy, and then tries to sneak her plans past me.

‘Mammy’

‘Can I please please. PLEASE…’

‘Go to a concert this weekend’

‘Saturday’

‘I’ll be home by 11′

‘and’

‘All of my friends are going’

‘and’

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‘I dont want to be the only one who doesn’t go’

‘I’ll have fomo’

‘Pls’

‘also I cleaned the kitchen’

12 separate texts. I could feel a pit of worry forming in my stomach, and it wasn’t about the concert. Nor was it the 24 different notifications between my watch and phone that had just interrupted my meeting at work. No, it was because when I was her age, I had to ration my phone credit. And maybe it was also a little about the concert.

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When I was 14, I would never have financially recovered from sending 12 consecutive text messages. Each individual text was 13 cent, so you can bet your bottom dollar that I would have crammed all the information above into one message. Then I would have caught myself on and asked in person rather than spending 13 cent.

‘Txting frnds, LOL’

We used to remove the filler letters from words to fit as many in as we could. We invented a new language to save money. Vowels were only for rich people.

13 cent a text meant that some conversations were simply not worth it. A missed call, where we would hang up after one ring, became a message all of its own, it could mean ‘I’m outside’ or ‘I got home safely’.

I don’t think either of my daughters has ever sent a text message, they prefer instead to use Snapchat or other messaging services. They don’t ever make, or receive, phone calls, perish the thought, which is incredibly frustrating when I actually need to get a hold of either of them in a hurry.

This, I find, is in stark contrast to how comfortable they are with video calls. I, personally, have never answered a video call, and I know for 100% fact that any of my friends who have ever video called me have done so entirely by accident.

Both of my daughters, on the other hand, will happily leave video calls run for hours on end. They don’t always speak during these hours of calls though, which is even more unnerving. Sometimes their silent friends join us this way for dinner, or they fall asleep with a call running. This also leaves me with a deep feeling of dread.

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My first phone held 20 text messages before the storage was full. And sometimes I’d have a special message, or a really funny one that I wanted to keep, which meant I had to merciless with the remaining 18. I used to delete messages instantly upon receiving and reading them, like a spy deleting classified information. I compare this now to my daughters who can have hundreds or thousands of unread messages and emails on their phone. They simply do not care.

Easier to navigate

My first phone came with stickers, like business cards, that said ‘Hello! My mobile phone number is X’ and you’d write your name on it and stick it on your friend’s fridge so that they could call you at any stage, except they never did because we weren’t millionaires. But I would have known most of my friend’s numbers off by heart. I can still tell you what my best friend’s landline number is.

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My older daughter wanted to delete Snapchat recently. She was going through a difficult time and the feeling of being observed at all times was weighing on her. She needed a break from it. This meant she had to ask all of her friends what their numbers were in order to text them ‘the old-fashioned way’ and then they had to go and find out what their numbers were because no one swaps numbers anymore they just send their social media handles.

It’s a very strange feeling when the coolest part of your teen years is now considered ‘retro’. Hold on while I just sweep my combover back into place, my middle age is showing. We were trying to stay in touch without spending money, but they are trying to find ways to switch off without offending anybody.

Both of my daughters seem under constant pressure to reply and to reply instantly. Leaving someone ‘on read’ (which is where you read their message and don’t instantly respond) is a friendship ending act. I genuinely don’t know how they cope with that. I can take two weeks to respond to a message, and all of my friends would be the same. We all politely pretend that we are ‘only seeing this now!’ even though we all know that phones are in hand 90% of the time.

I cannot imagine having to respond to everything instantly.

They also check people’s location on a map before sending a message, to see who the person is with and gauge what kind of reaction it might get. It’s absolutely wild to me that they have access to more communication and surveillance than the Gardaí but I still get an answer about what time they’ll be home.

Anyway, as with all things in life, it’s only a matter of time before their experiences are also considered retro. I only hope I’m still around to see them attempt to fix their own last few strands of teenage credibility over their own enormous bald patches of middle age.

I’ll tell them it looks real and that no one can tell.