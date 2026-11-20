MARKS AND SPENCER has apologised after Dutch-grown strawberries were mislabelled as Irish.

Punnets of “hand-picked Irish strawberries” that were available in stores showed the real country of origin in small print.

In a statement today, M&S said, “a small number” of punnets were affected.

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“We have looked into this with the supplier and a small number of strawberry punnets in our stores were packed in the wrong packaging,” a spokesperson said.

Mick Kelly via @mickkellygrows Mick Kelly via @mickkellygrows

“We take labelling very seriously and removed the affected packs from sale as soon as this was raised with us.

“We’re proud to work with our Irish growers, and we’re making sure this doesn’t happen again. We’re sorry for any confusion caused.”

The mislabelled punnets were available at stores in Dundrum and the Jervis Centre in Dublin.