TECHNOLOGY SHARES NOSEDIVED today and dragged stocks into the red across the world, after AI firm Anthropic’s bumper market debut failed to dispel growing worries about the sector’s massive investments and sky-high valuations.

Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of $83 (€76) to over $110 (€100) on Thursday despite a broader sell-off on Wall Street.

However, they fell back sharply with the price plunging back below $90 (€82) after Friday morning trades.

“The performance of the shares over the coming days and weeks could provide one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the enormous sums being poured into AI will ultimately generate attractive returns,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

The first ​large machine-learning model maker to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade. Its listing was viewed ‌as a potential boost for a sector struggling to regain its footing.

But the stock was last trading at $87.28 (€79), about 10% below Thursday’s close and not far from its $83 (€76) IPO price, while declines in other technology suggesting that the listing had not done much to stem the broader selloff.

New York’s broader S&P 500, which also trades the shares of the world’s biggest tech companies, shed 2.0% on Thursday and continued to fall Friday, extending a major run of losses.

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AI investment has been growing at speed, with more than $1 trillion (€909.92 billion) spent in the last year alone by a small handful of major tech companies. But this has led to ongoing concerns of a financial bubble, and whether those investments will pay off, and when.

“We think the falls in tech stocks and the S&P 500 have further to run,” wrote James Reilly, from Capital Economics, who labelled the prospect of an “AI bust in 2027″ his central forecast and a growing worry for investors.

“This doesn’t mean we think the technology is a dud, nor that demand will collapse. But the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of AI investment looks very demanding.”

Traders have also been spooked by the US Commerce Department’s move to close a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia’s powerful AI chips remotely, adding to worries that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose further restrictions on the sector.

It comes after Nvidia’s high-profile founder and CEO Jensen Huang had to resign following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

The chip giant, which has endured a long period of losses, slumped by 6.9% by midday in New York on Friday despite posting massive profits earlier in the week.

In Asian trading Friday, the Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei stock markets – home to the region’s leading AI-linked firms – tumbled between five and 6.2%.

Europe’s main stock markets all fell back significantly by close of trading, with shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumping more than 20% after it posted a bigger first-half loss than expected.

The report came amid the worldwide hype surrounding “Grand Theft Auto VI”, the latest in the hugely popular Rockstar Games series that is shaping up to be the biggest entertainment launch ever.

With reporting by AFP