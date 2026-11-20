THREE LOCAL AUTHORITIES are working together on a new project to help reverse dramatic declines in Atlantic salmon on the River Liffey.

Citing data from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), project leader Fingal County Council said the numbers of salmon in the Liffey have collapsed over the last 20 years.

Fingal County Council project manager Hans Visser said there is a “real risk” that salmon will become extinct on the Liffey in the coming years.

The council said it will look at the issues that the local authorities can address when it comes to the declining salmon population, including water quality and the impact of barriers to fish attempting to return to the Liffey to breed.

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An assessment by the IFI found that of the seven weirs downstream of the dam at Leixlip, each weir poses a “significant barrier” to upstream and downstream migration of salmon and other fish species, such as sea trout, eel, lamprey and shad.

Fingal County Council said the weirs were originally built to support mills and industrial activities that no longer continue; however, they still have heritage value, and recreational and amenity uses.

However, it said the weirs are “significant barriers” to fish migration, as they create lengthy impoundments which make fish more vulnerable to increased water temperatures, predation and poor water quality.

Visser said: “The project will look at the impact of these barriers to fish passage and examine solutions to allow salmon and other fish to migrate upstream and downstream.”

“Fingal County Council will work together with Dublin City Council, South Dublin County Council, Inland Fisheries Ireland and other stakeholders to attempt to reverse these declines before it is too late.”