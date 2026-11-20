THURSDAY MARKED THE official ‘Beaujolais Nouveau Day’, and Ireland was keen not to miss out on the fun.

The day marks the annual release of a new vintage of the red wine. The official celebration has been ongoing in France since the 1950s, and it’s marked with tastings, events and local festivities in regions all over the country.

Legally, Beaujolais Nouveau can only be released at 12.01am on the third Thursday of November – the release date timed to allow people to spend the weekend enjoying the wine.

It’s all very French, but Irish wine distributors are equally eager to celebrate what they consider to be one of the big events in the wine calendar, and many wine-enjoyers are more than happy to join in.

A host of events were held across Ireland on Thursday evening to celebrate its release. One of the largest was in Cork at The Apple Market, where 120 attendees of the sold-out event were treated to a flight of five wines, a plate of charcuterie and cheese and a hot dish for the cost of €50 per person.

Also celebrating in the Dublin suburb of Terenure was Green Man Wines, an independent wine shop and wine bar created by David Gallagher.

Donning berets and Breton tops, a mix of locals and curious others – including some French visitors – made their way to the wine bar to celebrate the occasion and taste the new vintage, which has been getting rave reviews.

“We’ve been big fans since we opened in 2015,” Gallagher told The Journal. “Every year we have a Beaujolais party, and we pour from large bottles. We start off with a three-litre bottle, and then we’ve worked our way up over the years to an 18-litre bottle.

“We just kind of have a fun kind of Lyonnais-style party: lots of charcuterie and pouring the new wines for Beaujolais. We work with six different producers, all of whom are kind of small producers, all farm organically and quite gently.”

Gallagher praised this year’s wine, which is more alcoholic and, in his view, tastes more like a real wine.

“It’s just light, juicy, it’s full of energy and it creates that lovely atmosphere of mild chaos,” Gallagher said.

Green Man Wines sold around 260 bottles through both its event and pre-orders, a figure Gallagher said is substantial.

“It’s fun, and it’s one of my favourite nights of the year. I kind of want to make that party vibe, and people spilling out into the streets and all this stuff. So for a little suburban place in Terenure, we get a really good crowd.”

A sommelier pours Beaujolais Nouveau wine during the wine's official release at a hot springs spa resort in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. UPI / Alamy Live News UPI / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

Pascal Rossignol, co-founder of wine distributor Le Caveau, was among attendees at the Cork tasting event at The Apple Market, while his team joined Dublin 8 venue Hen’s Teeth for its own celebration.

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Originally from France, Rossignol is deeply appreciative of Beaujolais Nouveau and its traditional accompanying celebrations. He, like Gallagher, noted that this year’s vintage is particularly enjoyable.

“It was more alcohol, but the wine also was a bit more accomplished in a way.

“There were six heatwaves in France between May and September, which is completely unheard of. So there was more sugar in the grid because of that sunshine.

“That created a bit more alcohol, but also the harvest was about two weeks earlier than usual – although usual now is very hard to talk about usual because with climate change, it seems to be different every year anyway.”

Rossignol said the additional two weeks in the bottle for the wines gave more time for the flavours to develop.

As for the celebrations in Ireland, he said the day has become a big hit for the hospitality calendar, as the third Thursday of November can be a quiet day for many restaurants in the lull before Christmas.

“Then suddenly there’s a big celebration and people organise events, try the new wine. I’m so happy the way it became so successful over the years.”

People enjoy newly released Beaujolais Nouveau at a specialty wine shop in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, Japan. Jiji Press Photo, Ltd. / Alamy Live News Jiji Press Photo, Ltd. / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

Catherine Lyons, store manager of Mitchell & Son Wine Merchants in Dublin 2, similarly had positive thoughts on the wine.

“We had a big event here last night, and then we had the Beaujolais Nouveau all afternoon and it sort of bled into the evening, which was a launch of a new Green Spot whiskey.

“It was really good. It’s actually really, really good this year. We’re nearly sold out. Everybody loved it,” she told The Journal.

“It’s just lovely and juicy and drinkable. I mean, it’s really changed. Sometimes they don’t taste good, to be honest,” she laughed. “But for the last few years they’ve been really good.”

Lyons noted that it’s “an easy-drinking light red” at an accessible price range, which lends itself to a wider audience.

The coinciding of Beaujolais Nouveau Day and the launch of the much-anticipated GTA VI this year has led to some speculation of the two landing into a battle of magnitude, as reported on The Irish Times’ front page this morning.

It was a comparison Lyons humorously called “ridiculous”.

“I won’t be on GTA, but I’d be quite happy to crack open a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau.”