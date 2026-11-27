COMEDIAN AND PRESENTER PJ Gallagher has died aged 51.

Talent agency Lisa Richards Comedy said in a statement, “It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of PJ Gallagher.

“PJ was a much-loved comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster. He had a wonderfully particular way of looking at the world and an extraordinary ability to make people laugh, whether on stage, on television or in the company of his listeners each morning.”

“His family and friends are devastated, and we ask that they be given privacy and time to come to terms with their loss,” it added.

Emergency services were called to his home in Dublin earlier this evening.

PJ co-hosted Radio Nova’s breakfast programme Morning Glory with Jim McCabe, with whom he also worked on PJ and Jim in the Morning on Classic Hits.

He also co-created and starred in the hidden camera comedy show Naked Camera and played the role of Principal Barry Walsh in The Young Offenders. The comedian recently starred in a new RTÉ show called Random Driving Test.

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PJ welcomed twins with his partner in 2023.

PJ was born in Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork and grew up in Marino and Clontarf in Dublin.

He had been open about having anxiety and depression, and had been a long-time mental health advocate.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of PJ Gallagher. A gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster, he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland. My heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. https://t.co/4z8YmMOB0v — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 27, 2026

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said PJ was a “gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster; he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland”.

“My heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Harris noted that “PJ had that rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally”.

“Ireland has lost one of its most cherished entertainers,” he added.

With reporting by Hannah Power.