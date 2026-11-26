THE SECRETARY GENERAL of the Department of Health informed the Taoiseach’s department on Thursday of last week that a board meeting of the HSE had taken place, but that its outcome “should not be shared”, The Journal can reveal.

Derek Tierney informed the Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach John Callinan on the afternoon of Thursday 19 November that a meeting of the board of the HSE would take place later that day.

In a statement, a Department of the Taoiseach spokesperson said:

“That evening, the secretary general of the Department of Health informed the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach that, in accordance with legal advice received by the Minister for Health, the outcome of the board meeting should not be shared at that time.”

The statement goes on to state that days later, Tierney advised Callinan on the morning of Sunday 22 November that the chair of the HSE board had informed Anne O’Connor that her employment contract as chief executive of the HSE was being terminated.

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Callinan was also told that the Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill had informed the Taoiseach of this on Saturday night.

The Journal has sought clarification on whether Callinan was informed of the subject of Thursday’s board meeting and if Tierney told the secretary general of the Taoiseach’s department on Thursday evening that O’Connor was to be let go.

The health minister confirmed this week that she had been told informally of the HSE board’s Thursday night decision to sack Anne O’Connor from her position as chief executive of the HSE.

Carroll MacNeill said she received formal notification in writing of the decision on Saturday.

The minister said she sought the advice of the Attorney General as to what she should do regarding informing the Taoiseach and cabinet.

She said the advice she received was to “do nothing and wait for the process to be completed”.

Government spokespeople confirmed this week that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Harris were informed by the health minister in September that the HSE board had launched a “probationary performance process” regarding O’Connor.

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The Taoiseach has said that he had “no sense at all” of the impending dismissal of O’Connor last week.

“I had no sense of any termination of contract last week,” he said.

The Journal has also sought clarification on whether the Taoiseach’s secretary general informed Micheál Martin last Thursday evening that a HSE board meeting had taken place that day, but that its outcome could not be shared due to legal constraints.

No response was received by the time of publication.