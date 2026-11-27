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THERE WERE EMOTIONAL reunions at Dublin Airport this evening as families welcomed Irish peacekeepers home from Lebanon in time for Christmas.
Children held up balloons and handmade signs, and waved Irish flags, as the 128th Infantry Battalion arrived to the crowds of families in Terminal 1.
Defence Forces members were returning from a six-month deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
UNIFIL is coming to an end in December after 48 years in Lebanon. Earlier this month, the final Irish battalion group deployed to UNIFIL.
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