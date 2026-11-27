THERE WERE EMOTIONAL reunions at Dublin Airport this evening as families welcomed Irish peacekeepers home from Lebanon in time for Christmas.

Children held up balloons and handmade signs, and waved Irish flags, as the 128th Infantry Battalion arrived to the crowds of families in Terminal 1.

Defence Forces members were returning from a six-month deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

UNIFIL is coming to an end in December after 48 years in Lebanon. Earlier this month, the final Irish battalion group deployed to UNIFIL.

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Sergeant Glenn Kelly, from Portlaoise, with daughters Riley, four, and Collins, seven, at Dublin Airport. PA PA

Tiarnán Ryan age 5 and Áilbhe Ryan age 4 waiting for Dad Patrick Ryan from Cork in Terminal 1, Dublin Airport. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Gráinne Ryan age 10 waiting for Dad Patrick Ryan from Cork in Terminal 1, Dublin Airport. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Gracie-Mae Bannon, 6, from Drogheda, waits for her father Private Ben Bannon Drogheda at Dublin Airport. PA PA

Sean Kent (age 3) with his father William Kent, Joanne Kent and their daughter Caitlin Kent from Cork. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Family members of the Defence Forces’ 128th Infantry Battalion await their return at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Stephen McNamara is greeted by his family as members of the Defence Forces’ 128th Infantry Battalion return to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Family members of the Defence Forces’ 128th Infantry Battalion await their return at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie