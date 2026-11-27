ONE OF MY first memories of British politics was when Prime Minister John Major launched his Back to Basics campaign in 1993 at the Conservative Party Conference.

The campaign was pitched as a nostalgic appeal to values such as “neighbourliness, decency, courtesy”.

The media, however, interpreted it as a campaign for socially conservative causes such as support for the nuclear family.

What followed is now political mythology as Major’s cabinet was rocked by numerous sex scandals. One involved junior transport minister Steven Norris who had separated from his wife and was conducting simultaneous affairs with three different women. A further two long-term mistresses from his past were also exposed in the media which prompted the classic tabloid headline: “YES, YES, YES, YES, YES, MINISTER!!!”

Another Conservative MP, Gary Waller, confirmed newspaper reports that he had fathered a child with the secretary of another MP. In 1994, Hartley Booth resigned as a parliamentary private secretary. The married father of three and Methodist lay preacher claimed that his 22-year-old female researcher had “seduced [him] into kissing and cuddling”. That was just a few. There were other affairs between senior MPs and junior staff, and being the Conservative party quite a few were homosexual.

That was the 90s.

The decade of Tory sex scandals, lads mags, the ladettes and the Spice Girls telling anyone who would listen, which being Cool Britannia included Prince Charles, what they really, really wanted.

In 2026, post #MeToo, a sex recession has swept over Britain.

The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.

The latest UK National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (first commissioned by Margaret Thatcher in 1994) is startling.

The 2026 survey reveals that a third of 16- to 24-year-old Britons are virgins. Things are not any better for the older generation; adults aged under 45 are having less sex, averaging twice a month versus once a week in 1990.

This does not surprise me.

The public relations campaign for ‘having relations’ has wilted in the face of MeToo, internet porn, celebrity sex abuse convictions and allegations and the often very human desire to just not be that bothered. There is, after all, Netflix and Disney.

Why do it, when you can just watch other far more attractive people do it on Rivals instead?

I argued just last week that the Brits are having one of their moral panics.

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The latest puritanical dictum from a British politician came from Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson MP, who on Wednesday told Sky News: “It cannot be acceptable, for example, to have young women in a closed room with an adult without supervision in a workplace environment. That is just completely counter to any kind of safeguarding or wellbeing practice you would expect.”

Phillipson later clarified on X that “to be clear, I was referring to recent reports of powerful men taking actual children into their dressing rooms”.

“Adult women employees should of course be free to meet with their male colleagues as they see fit – that is not a safeguarding breach. Please use some common sense.”

The clarification is welcome, but as the UK has been in a state of hysteria over sex in the last two weeks it does not surprise me that Phillipson made her original comments.

Unintended consequences

The Labour government has announced they will formally consider changing the law to prevent men above a certain age having sex with 16- and 17-year-olds. The current proposal will have the effect of criminalising consensual sexual activity between young adults such as a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. This is an abuse of government power.

The problem with the current commentary is that it creates an atmosphere of fear around even consensual sexual relations.

The argument is that politicians and campaigners only wish to prevent abusive sex and men exploiting their positions of power, but given the relentless focus on sexual wrongdoing, the sex recession should surprise no one.

The use of the word safeguarding by the minister is notable, as safeguarding is a term describing procedures to protect young children in settings such as nursery and school.

It is now a term used in relation to teenagers and older women, perhaps even young women in a professional setting.

The minister has since walked back the remarks, but the danger is this kind of loose talk can potentially have a chilling impact on male employers and seniors in the workplace.

Some male employers may calculate that it is just easier not to hire women to certain positions and others may limit workplace interactions they have with young female employees.

Younger workers – men and women – have already suffered from the Covid lockdown and working from home.

It is important for younger people to be present in the workplace and learn from mentors and managers. Infantilising women and hinting that senior employers should never be alone with them in a workplace setting would seriously hinder equality for young women.

Introducing safeguarding procedures to police workplace conduct would be ridiculous.

The sad truth is abuse can occur in any relationship – whether there is a significant age gap or between two people close in age.

The constant negative talk around sex is having a negative impact on relations between men and women whether romantically or professionally.

We should not expect a risk-free life either in the private or public sphere, but to listen to British politicians right now one would believe there are dangers lurking around every corner.

No wonder the Lancet has deemed doomscrolling a public health risk. We all could do with getting out more.