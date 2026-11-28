NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik and Jed Nash at a reform seminar calling for the resignation of health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

A protester throws stones towards Albanian police officers during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana. AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

#PROTESTS Albanian police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters in Tirana as masked anti-government demonstrators attacked government buildings.

#ELECTIONS Australian conservatives won a landslide victory in elections in Victoria.

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#IRAN The US military announced that it had disabled a Palau-flagged ship violating Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports.

#DAVE KEUNING The Killers’ guitarist has revealed he has suffered a life-threatening stroke that left him fighting for his life.

PARTING SHOT

Edie Wright-Muchai and Lauren Cody at the launch. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year and Christmas FM is back on the airwaves.

Today the station began airing festive songs and Christmas classics that will last throughout the season.

This year Christmas FM will continue its ‘Magic of Christmas’ appeal, with all funds raised going to Barnardos, Batterstown and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Read all about how you can tune in here.