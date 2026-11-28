COMEDIAN PJ GALLAGHER, whose death was announced on Friday, dedicated years to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) training as a crew member.

PJ worked with Dún Laoghaire RNLI, regularly responding to emergency callouts and supporting lifeboat crews in challenging conditions.

Niamh Stephenson of the RNLI, who knew PJ well, told The Journal that he first became involved with Dún Laoghaire RNLI around 2018, quickly establishing himself as a dedicated member of the team.

PJ was first introduced to the organisation’s work after passing the lifeboat station, where mechanic Kieran O’Connell invited him inside for a look around.

He went on to train as an RNLI lifeboat crew member, regularly responding to emergency callouts, including during the night and early in the morning.

“He made call-outs at times when we really needed lifeboat crew”, Stephenson noted.

PJ regularly attended training sessions and carried his pager in case of emergency situations.

She added that he and his fellow crew members would have handled some “difficult callouts”.

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Stephenson described PJ as protective of his role within the RNLI and having “such great friends in the crew”.

“He was very mindful of the fact that he was one of a crew, you know he wasn’t PJ Gallagher out in the lifeboat. He was one of Dún Laoghaire lifeboat crew when he was on the crew”, she said.

PJ on the GAA pitch with the RNLI. RNLI RNLI

Away from his work on the boat, PJ was regularly involved in fundraising events and appeals for the organisation, providing ongoing support.

“You’d hear him on the radio and he’d be teasing the mechanic and all of that kind of stuff,” Stephenson said.

He had worked with the GAA in a partnership in an effort to raise awareness around water safety.

Stephenson recalled “he came out on the pitch on the semi-final day in front of 83,000 people in his lifeboat gear with lifeboat crew all around him, and you know was working the crowd up then you could just see everyone engaging and hearing a water safety message, but listening to PJ Gallagher”.

In a statement, the RNLI said that “PJ was” a passionate advocate for the work of our lifeboat crews.

“His contribution took many forms, but at its heart was his service as a volunteer crew member at Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station.”

“We were certainly proud to have him as both volunteer and supporter”, the team added.