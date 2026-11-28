THE MOTHER OF the girl who was seriously injured after she was stabbed on Dublin’s Parnell Square has said she felt “anger” when Riad Bouchaker pleaded not guilty to the attack.

She also said her daughter is still a “character” with the “best smile” and who still “lights up a room”.

The girl was left with life-changing injuries after the November 2023 attack during which she was stabbed in the heart. She will need 24-hour care for years to come.

Last week, Bouchaker (52) was sentenced to life imprisonment for the attempted murder of the girl and two other children.

He was also found guilty of causing serious harm to crèche worker Leanne Flynn.

The young girl’s mother this morning spoke to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1.

Katie, which is not her real name but was the name used to protect the anonymity of both her and her child, said that when Bouchaker pleaded not guilty, “that was the only moment I felt the closest thing to anger”.

She said this “dragged” proceedings out for “so long”.

Katie added: “There were recordings of everything that happened, so that was the only part, but I think once the jury came back with the guilty verdict, that’s when we started breathing a little bit more.

“I feel it was unnecessary for everybody else involved to have been put through the reliving.”

Meanwhile, Katie said she was “upset at the legal system” when she discovered that Bouchaker had been apprehended months before the attack for possessing a knife.

‘She was… still is a character’

When asked to describe her child before the attack, when she was aged five, Katie paused for a long moment.

Katie then said: “She was… she still is a character, but she was a character. She was so empathetic.

“She would light up a room, she still does. She has the best smile and the best laugh.

“That was a chapter in her life, and we are in the second chapter, and we don’t know what the next one will be.”

Katie also spoke about the day of the attack.

She was in work and saw that her phone was ringing, and that it was the crèche owner calling.

“The first idea you get when you see your child’s school calling is, ‘okay, someone got hurt or someone is sick’.”

She said that the crèche owner was “in distress and crying over the phone and saying that my little girl had been stabbed”.

“I just felt myself go numb and tingling, so I ran over to the school and got there in around five minutes.

“When I got there, I saw all the ambulances and the fire trucks and cordons. I got close and there were many parents asking what had happened.”

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She said she spoke to a garda at the cordon and was then let through the cordon.

Katie was then told that paramedics were “working on” her child.

“There was nothing I could do at that moment; she was in the hands that she needed to be.

“I could see her backpack on the floor and five or six people around her, lots of equipment and her shoes. I could see her shoes on her, that’s what I saw.”

Katie said her child went straight to the “biggest” theatre after being taken to hospital and that it was “all hands on deck”.

Katie was informed at the hospital that it was “very serious” and that it was only two or three days later that it was known that her daughter would survive.

She said doctors initially took it minute-by-minute, then hour-by-hour.

Katie said that days after the attack, her daughter “locked eyes with me, and I saw her, inside, she was there”.

In all, her daughter spent nine months in hospital and four months at a rehabilitation hospital.

Katie said her daughter is now “fully dependent” though she can make decisions for herself.

“She is very, very clear with her decisions and her wants.”

‘People want me to feel angry’

Katie added that after the sentencing, she said to her daughter: “This person will never be able to hurt you again. This person is going to a place called prison, and he’s going for his whole life, and he can never hurt you or any of your friends.

“You have been so brave through all of this, and we’re going to keep working hard, and I just want you to know that you are safe.”

Meanwhile, Katie said, “I’ve seen everything that she could do, and I grieve the loss of that.”

“I do have my moments,” said Katie.

“They’re a little bit more spread out now, but I don’t let my daughter see this side, she has enough going on.”

Katie also said she feels that her daughter was “stolen from herself” but added that she “doesn’t pity her, because that’s not going to help her”.

Elsewhere, Katie was asked about the riots that ensued in Dublin after the attack.

“I honestly don’t think it was related to that,” said Katie.

“I think that was like an open invitation. What happened in front of the school was an open invitation to something that was already brewing.

“It would have happened at another stage.”

Katie added that some people “want me to feel very angry and say awful things, and I have never been that person, and I can’t”.