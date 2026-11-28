A VAN DRIVER in his 30s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary.

The collision happened on the N76 at Poulacapple East, Co Tipperary, at around 1.30am this morning.

The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

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The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were travelling on the N76 between Callan and Grangemockler during the early hours of this morning and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.