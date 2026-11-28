I LIVE IN the suburbs of Dublin, and I’m a car nerd, which means I notice every single car parked on the street the same way a normal person notices the weather.

Every evening, I take my dog for a walk and I notice that most of the cars I pass can’t be plugged in without a cable across the footpath.

That matters the moment you think about going electric, because the first question anyone asks is, “How or where do I charge it?” This is asked long before range or price or whether the boot takes a buggy.

It’s the question I’d ask too.

Our latest DoneDeal Cars survey suggests I’m not alone.

Dubliners are just as interested in going electric as everyone else, but noticeably less confident about actually making the switch.

Dublin is looking, not buying

It isn’t that the capital isn’t shopping.

Electric cars advertised in Dublin attract a much bigger share of EV enquiries on DoneDeal Cars than Dublin ads do of car enquiries in general, roughly 47% against 32%.

People are browsing, messaging sellers and asking the questions.

But looking isn’t buying.

Dublin sits just below the national share of new electric car registrations, and well behind the commuter counties on its doorstep, with Wicklow, Kildare and Meath all out in front.

Our survey shows the same split between the capital and the rest of the country: people in rural Ireland feel noticeably more confident about going electric, 53% against 34% in Dublin, and more of them plan to buy within the year.

Plenty of Dubliners are first-timers, and first-timers have the most questions.

None of that is a criticism of Dublin drivers.

It’s just what happens when a lot of people are doing something for the first time.

The commuter counties are the encouraging part. Wicklow, Kildare and Meath are all comfortably ahead of the national picture, which tells me there’s nothing about the Dublin area itself that stops people going electric.

My guess is that more households out there have a driveway and therefore can install a home charger, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence. So what’s stopping them? I would have an educated guess to say it’s to do with on-street parking and apartment living.

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Dublin is full of terraced streets and apartment blocks where the car lives on the road, and this year lord mayor Ray McAdam called for law changes because households without a driveway are effectively shut out of home charging.

Red tape

In one Dublin estate, residents were asked to remove chargers they’d paid for because they sat on public land without approval.

Nothing says “go electric” quite like that.

What we do know is what buyers worry about. Anyone looking at a used EV wants to know about the battery, how healthy it is and whether it’s still under warranty, and that was by far the biggest concern in our survey (85%).

Buyers of new EVs worry more about range.

Every one of those is a worry about the car becoming a hassle, and a first-time buyer without a driveway has all of them plus the charger question.

There’s a bigger fear lurking behind it too: inheriting an expensive battery problem on a second-hand car. For someone who has never owned an EV, the battery is a bit of an unknown, which is why battery health and warranty details matter so much on a listing.

They turn a vague fear into something you can actually check and gain confidence from. What would help lower running costs were the top reason people gave for considering an EV (61%), and Dublin is already sold on the idea.

What it needs is reassurance, and chargers where Dubliners actually park: on residential streets, in local car parks, outside apartment blocks.

A fast charger off the M50 is great for a road trip, but it does nothing for someone who needs to charge on a Tuesday night and doesn’t own a driveway.

Plus it costs significantly more than using a night rate at home.

It’s the unglamorous, local stuff that will move the needle.

If you’re one of the Dubliners on the fence, my advice is dull but it works.

Before you fall for the spec sheet, work out where the car will actually sleep at night.

Then ask the seller for the battery health and warranty details up front, because those are the two things used buyers told us matter most.

Do that and most of the unknowns are gone before you’ve even booked a viewing.

If you’re weighing one up, the electric listings, there is a lot of choice already sitting in the capital. Dublin doesn’t need persuading. It just needs somewhere to plug in.

Dave O Caoimh is a car reviewer and looks after social media for DoneDeal Cars.

Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with DoneDeal Ltd.