A TEST CASE for Ireland’s new rules around small apartments is set to play out in The Liberties in Dublin.

The state housing builder, the Land Development Agency (LDA), has plans for a gargantuan project spanning some 14 buildings at and around Thomas Street in Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse.

A planning application will be lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála in the coming weeks and, once complete, the development called Pear Tree Crossing will number 716 apartments, made up of 152 studios, 419 one-beds, 140 two-beds. Five apartments will have three bedrooms or more.

Many the buildings earmarked for housing are long-vacant, protected structures in need of a facelift, with the LDA working to re-use the properties as homes. It’s working with the Digital Hub technology campus so that the final scheme will see several apartment blocks beside other buildings that are already occupied.

While there is a lot of excitement around the plans, they’re also becoming a battleground in the government’s new rules allowing smaller apartment sizes, with plenty of politicians, future residents and planners keeping a close eye on how the development proceeds.

Elected members on Dublin City Council argue that the LDA is trying to take advantage of last year’s controversial changes to apartment standards to build “smaller and darker” units that will be less attractive as permanent homes.

The project is a collaboration between the LDA and the Digital Hub. Eoghan Dalton / The Journal Eoghan Dalton / The Journal / The Journal

Where previously the LDA planned for 550 affordable and social apartments, the extra 116 apartments have been found by squeezing the space available in each proposed block to construct new homes.

The LDA has said

Councillors have criticised whether that by renting out more units – 116 more under the new rules – it’s therefore more beneficial for the LDA financially.

However, one of those unhappy about the plans is local Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty.

Speaking to The Journal, he pointed to the brochure for Pear Tree Crossing, published in recent weeks, which highlights that “27% of the apartments are oversized”.

“The reverse is that the three-quarters will be built to the barest minimum of standards. So we need to be asking why is the State development company trying to extract the highest mountain of economic viability out of developments,” Moriarty told The Journal.

When contacted, the LDA rejected complaints that they are proposed to be built at a minumum standard, adding that the apartment designs have been assessed in relation to the “functionality and quality of spaces to ensure that they meet needs” of future residents.

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty was part of a group that challenged the new apartment regulations in the High Court last year. Eoghan Dalton / The Journal Eoghan Dalton / The Journal / The Journal

Moriarty accepted that there is a need for value for money for the State as a reason for fitting more homes into a new development, although he claimed the LDA “should be acting as a counterweight to the private sector” in house building.

“The regeneration programme is looking very well in bringing a bit of life to a dilapidated part of Thomas Street,” Moriarty said, “but the concern is that this over-concentration of one-beds and studio apartments doesn’t leave much room for families and I think it’s a fair question to ask if this is what we should be going for.”

An artist's depiction of how the streestscape will look after the development is finished. Land Development Agency Land Development Agency

Called the Design Standards for Apartments, the government’s new planning rules also permit developers to scrap dual aspect in different units.

Moriarty said current proposals for social housing in the development mirrors that in many private housing schemes, arguing that it raises concerns about whether the LDA is “acting like any other commercial developer by trying to fit in as many apartments as possible, as opposed to a state vehicle for public housing”.

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Moriarty was himself an opponent of the government’s apartment changes, being one of five politicians and activists who brought a High Court challenge last year.

While the case has been referred to the European courts for a further decision, the government has recently cemented the apartment standards in planning legislation, thereby allowing developers to bypass local councils when they want to change the size of apartments in favour of smaller homes.

Before and aftere plans at the Digital Hub at St Patrick's Square Land Development Agency Land Development Agency

Added to this is that the new minimum size requirements of 32sq m for studio units will mean their tenants will be facing a living space the size of “one-and-a-half disabled car parking spaces”, Moriarty said.

“I think it risks encouraging people to look at these homes as a transitory home, that they live in for a year or two while they save for a deposit, and not actually bed down in the community.”

In its plans, the LDA said it is committed to supporting “natural light and ventilation across a significant proportion” of the homes.

Other councillors in Dublin’s South West Inner City electoral area expressed unhappiness at the plans, with Lesley Byrne of the Social Democrats explaining that she is conflicted about Pear Tree Crossing.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place, as we really do need the housing in this crisis,” Byrne told The Journal, “but the danger with this is that we don’t have any forward planning with these homes and they don’t result in something that is actually attractive for families.”

Byrne added that there has been “huge pressure” for developers and councils to increase unit size in projects – the nearby Oliver Bond House plans were delayed for months over a similar standoff about upping the density of homes despite resident fearing overcrowding – and questioned whether this is an issue borne from the “electoral cycle”.

What kind of homes will be available in Pear Tree Crossing

The LDA is understood to be looking at a mix of cost rental, affordable and social housing.

It’s expected that some of the social housing will be set aside as ‘elderly housing’.

Cost rental is a relatively new government scheme aimed at middle earners, where if their annual household income doesn’t exceed €65,000, they can apply to rent a home effectively for life.

There is another argument here, that by having smaller apartments it will mean a lower cost for people who may otherwise be unable to afford the prices in a rapidly gentrifying part of Dublin.

But a number of local politicians are critical of this argument too, as they argue that the Cost Rental apartments in Pear Tree Crossing will still be pegged to the local market rate for renting.

While tenants are offered respite as a 25% reduction is applied to the rent, the often eye-watering rents across Dublin city centre mean some tenants may still see a sizeable portion of their income go towards rent.

Sinn Féin’s Ciarán Ó Meachair told The Journal that there is a need for the council to push for a higher share of apartments for social housing, arguing that people still feel “priced out” of the area, with “tourist-ified” due to a profileration of short-term lettings.

According to online listings, studio apartments in Dublin 8 are rented for around €1,350–€2,100 per month, while 1-bedroom apartments go for around €1,750–€2,850 per month.

The LDA hopes its own cost rental offering for middle earners will help address pricing concerns, as its average monthly rent for one of its homes in Dublin is €1,497.

When contacted, the LDa said the final tenure mix for Pear Tree Crossing will be confirmed closer to the time of completion.

“It is envisaged that the project will be Cost Rental-led and will provide a range of housing options to meet the needs of the local area including Elderly Living, Social and Cost Rental,” it said.

Discussions with Dublin City Council in relation to social housing will take place after the project passes the planning stage.

The proposals for Pear Tree will be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála next year, with the decision set to be closely watched by developers and politicians. If planning is granted, construction