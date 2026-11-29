THE DEPARTMENT OF Culture, Communications and Sport is exploring with others about bringing the Grand Départ of the Tour de France back to Ireland, it has emerged.

It is now almost 30 years since Ireland last hosted the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 1998 when the 85th edition of the Tour started here with its first stage held in Dublin and Wicklow.

This year, Barcelona and Catalonia welcomed the Grand Départ while next July, the starting point of the Tour will be in Edinburgh, Scotland, where the first three stages will take in Scotland, England and Wales.

The UK government is providing £32m (€38.32 million) in funding to support the delivery of the Tour de France Grand Départ next year, with it forecasting more than £150m (€179.63 million) in economic benefits.

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Now in a written Dáil reply to Malcolm Byrne TD (FF), the Minister of State for Culture, Communications and Sport, Charlie McConalogue (FF) has confirmed that his officials “are currently engaging with Cycling Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE), along with other governmental agencies, on potential proposals for major cycling events”.

He said: “These proposals relate to the possible hosting of the World Cycling Championship and/or the Grand Départ of the Tour de France.”

In his written reply to Byrne, McConalogue cautioned: “These discussions are at an early stage and any such hosting would, in all likelihood, not arise for several years.”

Any decision to provide cross-Governmental support would need to be consistent with the government’s Major International Sports Events Framework, and would require a full assessment of the economic, sporting and social impact of the events in question.

He added: “A decision would also be underpinned by the bringing of a recommendation memorandum to Government.”