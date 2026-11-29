BOHEMIAN FC HAS paid tribute to PJ Gallagher and thanked him for “allowing us into your life for the past decade”.

PJ was a huge Bohs fan, and in a post on the club’s website, its press officer Luke O’Riordan recalled how PJ came to be a fan of the League of Ireland side.

Around nine years ago, Bohs were promoting a comedy night at Dalymount Park to fundraise for its youth section.

PJ topped the bill, but the club said he has to have his “arm twisted” by close friend and fellow comedian Eric Lalor, whose son played for the youth section at the time.

O’Riordan wrote that for PJ, this comedy show was “the beginning of what would become an important relationship in his life”.

PJ said he would normally be “the first person out the door” after a comedy gig but that on that night, “I was just hanging around enjoying the buzz with everybody”.

“I bought a season ticket because of that night and you couldn’t kick me out of the place,” added PJ.

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O’Riordan remarked that “he fell in love with the club, and our club loved him back”.

PJ gets a first look at the Bohs Oasis jersey Paul Sherwood Photographer Paul Sherwood Photographer

PJ said that after attending his first Bohs game, “there was no getting away from it after that”.

“I’ve been at Champions League games, world championship boxing – some serious events, but I was never as hyper or seen a crowd as energised. I’d never seen anything like it.”

O’Riordan wrote that when PJ became a club member, he was “incredibly generous with his time and his infectious energy”.

“He put his hand up to represent the club and lend his support at events big and small: community launches, jersey shoots, panel discussions, tribute nights, club podcasts. The list goes on.”

O’Riordan added that PJ “befriended so many people at Dalymount Park who are deeply heartbroken by his loss”.

“Just as he entertained those of us who grew up in tears laughing at his genius skits on Naked Camera, in real life he was also the best of company,” said O’Riordan.

“He lifted the spirits and enriched the lives of anyone lucky enough to come into contact with him.”

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He also noted that PJ “spoke openly and extensively about his own personal struggles in a way that was crucially important in encouraging others who might also be suffering to reach out and seek help”.

O’Riordan added that PJ was an “empathetic person throughout his life” and described him as an “ally of the LGBT community”.

“As part of that allyship, in 2022 he made a point of supporting the Bohs Pride Committee at Dublin Pride – the first time a League of Ireland club marched at the event,” said O’Riordan.

It was at the Bohs Pride Committee’s after-party that day when PJ met his future partner – they had twins around a year later.

Bohemians thanked PJ for “allowing us into your life for the past decade”.

“You have touched the lives of so many, and we hope you knew how much you were loved by everyone.

“Your wit, your comradeship and the laughs we shared will live long in our memory.”