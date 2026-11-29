THE QUESTION OF whom should shape the ethos of Ireland’s publicly funded primary schools is about much more than religion.

It is fundamentally a question of democracy, parental choice and the kind of education system we want to build. Other countries have grappled with similar questions and taken bold steps to rethink the relationship between the State, education and religion.

Quebec’s experience offers an important example of what such a shift can look like. There, publicly funded schools have moved away from religious control, with responsibility for education resting with the State and religious instruction becoming the responsibility of religious communities outside the school system. This is an approach Ireland should seriously consider.

Learning from Quebec

Ireland’s primary school system has not kept pace with the changing religious and cultural make-up of our society. Approximately 88% of primary schools remain under Catholic patronage, while just 5.5% operate under multi-denominational patronage. This imbalance has real consequences for families who want an alternative but have little or no choice locally.

The problem is not that denominational schools exist; it is that the system has historically privileged one model of provision, making it difficult for families seeking something different to exercise the same freedom of choice.

Quebec’s reforms began as far back as 1995–96 when a province-wide consultation helped establish a consensus around reorganising school governance along linguistic rather than religious lines, and moving away from denominational structures. This was a significant and debated proposal, with some groups expressing concern about losing the existing protections for Catholic and Protestant education. Achieving change also required addressing constitutional protections for denominational education.

In 1997, following a unanimous vote in Quebec’s National Assembly and approval by the Canadian Parliament, a constitutional amendment removed these protections, enabling the replacement of religiously organised school boards with French- and English-language boards. Further examination and public consultation followed, and in 2000 legislation removed the denominational status of public schools.

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Importantly, this did not immediately end religious instruction. Catholic and Protestant religious education continued until 2008, when it was replaced by a common Ethics and Religious Culture programme for all children.

Ireland’s current system

Quebec’s experience demonstrates that moving away from religious control requires more than changing school admissions or asking parents what they want. It requires political leadership, public deliberation and a willingness to undertake structural reform.

Ireland does not need to start from scratch. Our Community National Schools, operated by Education and Training Boards as State education providers, already offer an inclusive, multi-denominational model of primary education. Educate Together has also made an invaluable contribution to the development and expansion of multi-denominational education in Ireland, providing families with an important alternative to denominational schooling.

Both models demonstrate that children of all faiths and none can learn together in an environment that respects religious and non-religious beliefs. The ETB model is particularly significant in demonstrating how the State itself can take responsibility for providing multi-denominational education. We have the infrastructure, expertise and experience to build on. The question is whether the State has the ambition to make this a genuinely available choice for families across the country.

Successive governments have taken steps to address inequalities, and many schools and religious patrons work hard to accommodate families of different beliefs. However, accommodation is not the same as choice. The State has too often managed the consequences of a system it has been reluctant to fundamentally reform, leaving families dependent on historical arrangements and the willingness of individual schools to change.

The Department of Education’s recent Primary School Survey offered an important opportunity to address this. For the first time, parents were asked what kind of primary school provision they wanted. More than 200,000 households responded. The findings showed that around four in 10 parents whose children attend religious-run schools would prefer a multi-denominational ethos.

Equally, six in 10 would prefer to retain their existing denominational ethos. Both findings matter. The survey does not provide a mandate to dismantle denominational education, but neither does it justify maintaining a system in which families seeking alternatives struggle to access them.

Reality on the ground

Yet what has happened since the findings were published is concerning. Parents in some schools are finding that their clearly expressed preferences are being ignored or challenged. Some schools have reportedly failed to engage meaningfully with parents, while others have questioned participation levels or given greater weight to the views of Boards of Management and staff. Parents have also reported being given misleading information about what a change in ethos might mean.

What was the point of asking parents what they wanted if their preferences can simply be disregarded? The survey was intended to provide an evidence base for planning future provision. Yet it has effectively left individual schools, Boards of Management and patrons to decide whether they wish to act on the results. This risks making parental choice dependent on the willingness of those who currently control patronage to relinquish it.

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The State must take a more active role in ensuring that parental preferences translate into meaningful provision. The Department’s guidance on engaging with communities is a welcome step, but it must not leave decisions about responding to parental demand entirely in the hands of individual schools and patrons. The State has a responsibility to plan provision that reflects the needs of communities, protecting the choices of families who wish to retain denominational education as well as those seeking a multi-denominational alternative.

Ireland has been here before. The Forum on Patronage and Pluralism, established in 2011, undertook extensive consultation with parents, educators, religious communities and other stakeholders before publishing a comprehensive set of recommendations in 2012. It examined many of the same questions now facing us, including how to achieve greater diversity of school patronage and how responsibility for this should be organised. More than a decade later, however, progress remains limited.

Potential for change

What might a Quebec-inspired approach mean for Ireland? It would mean rethinking the relationship between the State, religious patrons and publicly funded education, with the State taking greater responsibility for ensuring that school provision reflects the needs and preferences of communities.

It would mean developing a system in which children of all beliefs can access a shared educational environment, while families remain free to nurture their religious beliefs and identities. This need not mean forcing families to abandon an ethos they value or removing religious education from children’s lives. Religious communities should remain free to support families in their faith, just as families should be free to choose that support.

Ultimately, this is about ensuring that no particular model of education is treated as the default at the expense of others. The State asked parents what they wanted. It now has a responsibility to take those preferences seriously and plan accordingly.

Community National Schools already demonstrate that State-provided multi-denominational education is possible at primary level. Our public education system must belong to everyone. Ireland has changed. It is time our education structures reflected that change.

Dr Anne Marie Kavanagh is Associate Professor at DCU Institute of Education.