ANDREW SCOTT COULD become the next Irish person to win an Academy Award.

The actor is earning Oscar buzz for his performance in Elsinore, which tells the true story of how the late Scottish actor Ian Charleson prepared to take on the role of Hamlet on the London stage while seriously ill with Aids.

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The film won’t be out in Ireland until January, but critics have already been singing Scott’s praises, with some calling it the performance of the year.

So we thought we’d test your knowledge. How much do you know about Andrew Scott?