In the late 1990s, writer Aefa Mulholland and photographer Brendan Duffy captured the “exhilaratingly alive” nightlife in the clubs of the capital in an Ireland growing in cultural confidence. Aefa writes about the scenes now published in a book of Brendan’s work, Only Camera In The Room.

MAYBE YOU’D RUSHED from The Stag’s Head or The Long Hall, from Hogans or Grogan’s to queue in the rain and the dark of Dame Court, drink-warmed against the cold, and finally been waved inside. Or perhaps you’d squeezed through the hazy crush and babble of The Globe and joined the rush to the back doors when 11pm hit.

Either way, you heard and felt Rí-Rá before you reached the bottom of the stairs — the bass pulsing up, the thrill of possibility coursing through you before you’d even handed over your coat.

Then you were in it, the crowd cutting shapes in the strobe lights and fog, shoulders working in time with whatever track Martin Thomas, Aoife Nic Canna, Mick Heaney, Eoin Foyle, or Dandelion had cued up and let loose. It might have been a Saturday night. It could easily have been a Monday or Tuesday.

It didn’t matter; it was the 1990s and late-night Dublin was exhilaratingly alive, seven nights a week.

Rí-Rá was just one of a throng of options to choose from. The same crush, the same joy, the same queues that stretched around corners could be found outside The Pod, John Reynolds’ Place of Dance, in the former Harcourt Street station, and its sibling venue The Red Box next door; at diverse dance den Sides (later Spectrum); at The Kitchen in the basement of U2’s Clarence Hotel in Temple Bar; at the grand, legendary Temple Theatre on Hardwicke Place where the sound system made your ribs hum; backlit by pink neon and mirrors at The George; and at an extraordinary slew of other venues around the city.

Getting into it at the Glengannon hotel, Dungannon, Co Tyrone in 1998. Brendan Duffy Brendan Duffy

Dublin in the 1990s had its own particular electricity, a kind that I’ve never experienced anywhere else or since. Zoom out and you start to see why.

Geographically, the city centre was small enough to traverse in twenty minutes, and within those blocks, dozens of clubs held court, often competing for the same crowd.

Every promoter and DJ had to shine, because otherwise the clientele could simply walk to the next place. But there was far more at play than simply geography.

Culturally Ireland had stepped into a new era.

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The Catholic church’s stranglehold on the country had loosened and homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993. Inventive LGBT clubs and club nights threw open their doors, setting new standards for social life and raising the bar when it came to going out. Homegrown DJs and labels grew in confidence. Slow sets were thrown aside as a wave of exuberance flooded the city. Conveniently, some licensing regulations had fallen by the wayside, too. This confluence of conditions meant that clubs ran later and stranger than they would, possibly ever again.

For Dublin, it all lined up

For Dublin, for a few thrilling years, it all lined up. I was in the middle of this delicious cacophony of club nights six or seven nights a week, sidling down the stairs to Strictly Handbag, exploring the ethereal, theatrical Powderbubble, lost to indie anthems at Full of Beans, dazzled by silver-painted angels at Libida, sweat drenched at Quadraphonic, Willpower, Swirl, Sleep… The line between life and work blurred as I wrote about nightlife for Irish magazines and then publications around the world.

Carl Cox pauses midset for Brendan at Homelands, Mosney, Co Meath in 2000. Brendan Duffy Brendan Duffy

My first assignment for Scottish dance magazine M8 was a review of Miss Moneypenny’s, the UK’s boa-bedecked superclub, on one of its Dublin nights.

That was, it turned out, the first club night Brendan Duffy ever shot, and the first night we worked the same room, Brendan with a camera, me with a notebook.

Brendan would go on to shoot everyone from Carl Cox to Paul Oakenfold, Sister Bliss to Underworld, and everything from Ministry of Sound to Creamfields to Ibiza’s Pacha to Berlin’s Love Parade, before building a thirty-year career as an advertising, commercial and lifestyle photographer.

Making every frame count

But back then, in the fog-shrouded corners of Dublin’s club scene, at 1, 2 or 3am, at events in Cork, Galway and Northern Ireland, on beaches, at raves, at house parties as the sun began to think about creeping above the horizon, Brendan was there, lining up a shot, catching a moment, making every one of those 36 frames of film count.

Decks on the beach at Red Rock, Sutton, Co Dublin in 1999. Brendan Duffy Brendan Duffy

Of course, this was before phones went everywhere with us. Before anyone thought to document a night while it was still happening to them. We weren’t checking, updating, performing the evening for anyone who wasn’t in the room.

How lucky we are now that Brendan was there, often the only camera in the room, building an archive of a singular time in Dublin’s cultural history.

These pages hold the closest thing we have to proof that it happened at all.