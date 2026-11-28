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GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED firearm components and ammunition following a search operation in West Cork.
Gardaí said in a statement that the operation was conducted on Friday, 27 November, and today, Saturday, 28 November.
A quantity of cash and electronic devices was also seized during the operation.
All items are now subject to further technical and forensic examination.
A man in his 40s was detained at a garda station in Cork under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in relation to the seizure.
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