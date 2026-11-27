SACKED HSE BOSS Anne O’Connor has claimed that Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill wanted another person to get the chief executive role, rather than O’Connor.

O’Connor’s legal team made the claim in a five-page letter addressed to the HSE’s legal representatives and Carroll MacNeill.

Details of the letter were first published by The Irish Times on Friday night.

The letter reportedly says that since O’Connor took up the chief executive role in March this year, she had been “concerned with the nature and extent of the involvement of the Minister for Health in a wide range of operational matters”.

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said that the letter “effectively alleges that health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill hounded her out of her job, and her sacking was a political hit job”.

A spokesperson for Carroll MacNeill said “The minister is mindful that mediation may be an option for the parties involved, that this is a contested space and, accordingly, does not intend to make any additional comment beyond answers already provided in committee”.

O’Connor also claimed the chairman of the HSE board, Ciarán Devane, told her he was “too exhausted” to talk to her the evening before he told her on a Teams call on Saturday at 7.30am she was being removed from her job.

She said Devane had told her he wanted to give her “advance warning”, offering her the chance to resign by 10am before a formal letter terminating her position was issued, according to her account.

O’Connor further claims that Devane told her the minister was “dissatisfied” that Derek Tierney, now the most senior civil servant in the Department of Health, had not been appointed to the position.

The letter also alleges that she was told Carroll MacNeill “did not appreciate that she could not personally determine the appointment, unlike a civil servant post”.

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“During April and May 2026, it became clear to Ms O’Connor that the minister had an expectation of direct ministerial intervention in matters that would normally be managed through the executive structure,” the letter reportedly says.

“This is a pattern which has continued to date,” it added.

O’Callaghan remarked that “the contents of a letter from Anne O’Connor’s solicitors, which have been published tonight, are explosive.”

“Ms O’Connor has alleged that the minister never wanted her as HSE CEO, was inappropriately involved in HSE operational matters and that her sacking was grossly unfair”, O’Callaghan added.

Meanwhile, Labour health spokesperson, Marie Sherlock said that the allegations set out in the letter have “all the hallmarks of a kangaroo court designed to satisfy a Minister who has overreached whilst also managing to under deliver”.

“In these actions she has displayed a lack of leadership, a lack of respect, and a failure to accept decisions made independently of her say-so”, Sherlock noted.

With reporting by Hannah Power.



