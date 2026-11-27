UISCE ÉIREANN’S NEW €60 million National Laboratory has officially opened in Limerick, improving Ireland’s water testing capabilities and creating 90 specialist scientific jobs.

The facility was officially opened today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and heritage James Browne TD, alongside Uisce Éireann chief executive Niall Gleeson.

The state-of-the-art laboratory will carry out more than one million tests on drinking water and wastewater every year, bringing all national water testing and analysis together under one central facility for the first time.

Supported by a nationwide network of 90 sampling officers, the laboratory will operate 364 days a year, with the majority of test results expected to be available within 24 to 48 hours.

The investment is expected to improve the speed at which potential water quality issues are identified and addressed, providing Uisce Éireann’s experts with faster access to reliable scientific information to help protect public health and the environment.

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The new facility will also establish Ireland’s first national database of water and wastewater samples and test results.

It will have the capacity to test for emerging substances of concern, including micropollutants, microplastics and other potential contaminants that could affect water safety and quality in the future.

Speaking at the official opening, Browne said clean and safe drinking water was fundamental to public health and the wellbeing of communities across Ireland.

“Bringing specialist scientists, modern technology and a nationwide sampling network together will mean faster access to reliable test results and better evidence to support important operational decisions about our water services,” he noted.

Uisce Éireann CEO Niall Gleeson described the National Laboratory as a vital element of the country’s water infrastructure and an important part of the organisation’s ongoing transformation.

“For customers and communities, this means faster responses and independently validated evidence to inform decisions about drinking and wastewater. This is more than a new building: it is a national capability that will help us improve water services now and into the future,” he concluded.