A GANG OF organised criminals are suspected of having carried out a robbery spree at a Manchester rap concert where an “unknown substance” was released.

Greater Manchester Police said they were working to identify the suspects and the substance involved during the incident at the city’s Co-op Live Arena on Sunday.

No arrests have been made after the Don Toliver concert, but detectives are working through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV.

Police are also looking to contact more than 100 people who attended the gig who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

On Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said: “We suspect that a small group of organised criminals targeted people in the crowd to commit a series of robberies on the night.

“We’re working to identify those suspects and the substance that we believe was released in the crowd as part of these incidents.

“All of this work is ongoing at pace.

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“There are similar incidents at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe that are also relevant to our inquiries. We’re in contact with law enforcement involved in those investigations.”

The venue was evacuated, a major incident declared, and those in the crowd described a “horrible smell” during the gig which police initially believed to be tear gas.

Earlier this week, police said 89 people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to exposure to the substance, and nine reports of stolen jewellery were made.

Harding said, “many, many more people” were affected on the night and afterwards, both physically and psychologically.

Recalling the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing in which 22 people were murdered at an Ariana Grande concert, he said: “What happened on Sunday night and the imagery on our TVs and online will bring back painful memories of 2017.

“Thankfully, we are not dealing with an incident of such a devastating nature or motive. However, we understand the impact this is likely to have caused.”

The rapper’s show at London’s O2 Arena, which was scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour.