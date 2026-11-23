ONE PERSON HAS been taken to hospital after an “unknown substance” was let off in the crowd during a Don Toliver concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, officials said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a major incident was declared shortly after 10pm on Sunday following reports of people in the crowd at the US rapper’s show suffering from the effects of an unknown substance, which police initially believed to be tear gas.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

In a statement issued shortly after 2am on Monday, GMP said concertgoers had been safely evacuated, with several people being assessed on-site for side effects.

The North West Ambulance Service said more than 50 people had been assessed by clinicians, with some reporting “eye and respiratory symptoms”.

“Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” it said in a statement.

“We deployed several emergency crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene.

“Anyone at tonight’s event who has since noticed side effects or become ill should seek medical advice.”

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said more than 12,000 people had been safely evacuated from the arena.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” she said in a statement.

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“Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised – particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night – and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it.

“There were over 12,000 people in attendance during this concert who were safely escorted from the arena so they could make their way home.”

She continued: “Our declaration of a major incident has allowed us to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response.

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about.”

Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the statement said.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP.”

Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour.

He is scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday.

The Co-op Live arena is scheduled to host US singer Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday.