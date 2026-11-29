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IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.
We have a three-bed terraced Dublin house and would like to convert the attic into a bedroom for one of our children.
It’s a small ex-council terrace with a small attic space. What are our options?
Is a conversion expensive, and would a dormer help? We’d also like to fit a shower, though it’ll be tight.
Do we need planning for a dormer, or could a builder do all the work?
Short answer: A dormer can help, and since July 2026 it doesn’t need planning if it’s at the rear or side and within set limits. Budget roughly €30,000 to €40,000 for the conversion, dormer and en-suite. But before you spend anything, check that your attic can be a habitable room.
Going up rather than out is a great way to add space. The catch is that many converted attics in Ireland are just that, converted attics, and not legally bedrooms. To count as habitable, the room has to meet certain regulations.
What makes an attic habitable:
Do you need planning for a dormer? Not if it’s at the rear or side, and it meets three conditions:
Please note a dormer on the front of the house still needs planning permission.
The Potential Pitfall: Converting an attic that can never count as a bedroom. Two checks to make first:
On the shower: An en-suite is a brilliant idea. A second shower makes a big difference in the morning, so it’s worth trying, even if it’s tight.
I’d start with a few attic conversion specialists. They convert attics every week, whereas a builder might convert the odd one.
Then compare their quotes with one or two builders, to see which gives you the best value.
Your roadmap:
Key takeaways:
Shay will be back next Sunday to begin answering our readers’ questions and help them move or improve. Follow more of his work on his popular Houses to Restore Instagram account.
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