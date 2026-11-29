IN OUR BRAND-NEW series, The Big Reno Clinic, experienced quantity surveyor Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.

This week’s question

We have a three-bed terraced Dublin house and would like to convert the attic into a bedroom for one of our children.

It’s a small ex-council terrace with a small attic space. What are our options?

Is a conversion expensive, and would a dormer help? We’d also like to fit a shower, though it’ll be tight.

Do we need planning for a dormer, or could a builder do all the work?

Advertisement

Shay says

Short answer: A dormer can help, and since July 2026 it doesn’t need planning if it’s at the rear or side and within set limits. Budget roughly €30,000 to €40,000 for the conversion, dormer and en-suite. But before you spend anything, check that your attic can be a habitable room.

Going up rather than out is a great way to add space. The catch is that many converted attics in Ireland are just that, converted attics, and not legally bedrooms. To count as habitable, the room has to meet certain regulations.

What makes an attic habitable:

Headroom: a ceiling height of 2.4m across 60% of the room.

Stairs: a proper staircase with the required width and around 2m of headroom.

Escape window: a window or roof light big enough to escape through.

Smoke detection: a hardwired smoke detector in the attic.

Escape route: the route down through the house must be fire-protected, which means fire-rated doors and fire-resisting walls around the stairs. In older houses that can mean replacing the doors and doing work to some of the walls.

Structure: steel is usually needed, because ceiling joists aren’t designed to carry a floor.

Do you need planning for a dormer? Not if it’s at the rear or side, and it meets three conditions:

The dormer’s volume is no more than 30 cubic metres.

It’s no higher than the roof ridge.

It’s set back at least 20cm or 200mm from the eaves.

Please note a dormer on the front of the house still needs planning permission.

The Potential Pitfall: Converting an attic that can never count as a bedroom. Two checks to make first:

Headroom. I always measure from the joists to the underside of the ridge. If that’s under 2.4m, then as it stands, no matter how well you convert the attic, it can’t be a habitable room under current regulations.

Where the stairs go. I’ve seen people take space from the smallest bedroom to fit in the stairs, only to find the attic isn’t a habitable room and the shrunken bedroom is too small to count as one. The house is now a two-bed on paper, which often devalues it. In a small ex-council terrace, where the box room is the obvious place to take space from, that’s a potential risk.

On the shower: An en-suite is a brilliant idea. A second shower makes a big difference in the morning, so it’s worth trying, even if it’s tight.

Related Reads Is it worth paying more for an SEAI-registered installer if the extra cost exceeds the grant? You'd like to build a garden room for your teens. Where do you start? So you'd like a new kitchen, but can't spend €20k in the process. You have some options

Should you use just a builder?

I’d start with a few attic conversion specialists. They convert attics every week, whereas a builder might convert the odd one.

Then compare their quotes with one or two builders, to see which gives you the best value.

Your roadmap:

Measure the headroom from the joists to the underside of the ridge tile.

Decide where the stairs will go and what that does to the smallest bedroom.

Check your plans against the habitable room requirements above.

If you want a dormer, confirm it’s rear or side, under 30 cubic metres, below the ridge and set back 20cm from the eaves.

Get quotes from two or three attic conversion specialists, and one or two builders.

Ask your home insurer what happens if you use the attic as a bedroom, and it doesn’t meet the criteria to be habitable.

Key takeaways:

Many converted attics aren’t legally bedrooms. Check the headroom before you do anything else.

Dormers at the rear or side don’t need planning if they’re under 30 cubic metres, no higher than the ridge and set back 20cm from the eaves. Front dormers still do.

Where the stairs go matters. Don’t turn a three-bed into a two-bed on paper.

Budget roughly €30,000 to €40,000, including the dormer and en-suite.

Get quotes from attic conversion specialists first, and compare them with a builder.

Talk to your insurer before you use the attic as a bedroom.