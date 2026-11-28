AUSTRALIA’S CONSERVATIVES WON a landslide victory Saturday in elections in Victoria, projections showed, booting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party out of power in the state for the first time in over a decade.

State Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson will become the next premier of Victoria, home to Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne, national broadcaster ABC projected.

The 36-year-old first-term lawmaker has vowed to restore fiscal discipline in the deeply indebted state.

Wilson will become the first Liberal woman to become premier of the state, dubbed “Australia’s toughest job” by business daily the Australian Financial Review.

Incumbent Labor Premier Ben Carroll — who lost his seat — called Wilson to concede defeat a few hours after polls closed.

Victoria, known as “the Garden State”, had been ruled by the centre-left Labor for 12 years.

“We are part of the longest-serving Labor government in Victoria’s history,” Carroll said.

“We ran a strong campaign, but you can’t outrun time.

“Democracy is both beautiful and brutal.”

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Wilson has pledged $20 billion ($13 billion (€11.86 billion)) in measures aimed at reducing Victoria’s debt — the highest in the country — including a controversial plan to privatise the sewerage system.

Labor’s defeat in Victoria, seen as a bellwether state, piles further pressure on Albanese, who is halfway through his second term.

Albanese’s approval ratings have tumbled to record lows on widespread discontent with the rising cost of living.

Australia’s central bank was forced to raise interest rates again this month to an 18-year-high, citing the prolonged war in the Middle East and persistent inflationary pressures.

‘Labour’s out’

Earlier polls also suggested that the anti-immigration One Nation party, led at the national level by far-right provocateur Pauline Hanson, could pick up seats in the state’s parliament for the first time.

One Nation — for years a fringe outfit — has rocketed to become one of Australia’s most popular political parties on the back of widespread discontent with the status quo.

Hanson had suggested the party could play a kingmaker role in the next Victorian government, but with the Liberal-National coalition poised to win a large majority, that will be unlikely.

She nonetheless pre-emptively took credit for Labor’s defeat.

“We know that Labour’s out of the state. Finished,” she told media alongside One Nation’s leader in Victoria, Warren Pickering, on Saturday.

“They won’t be in government and that’s where One Nation has played a big part in this,” she said.

“The Liberals could not have won it by themselves. No way in the wide world.”