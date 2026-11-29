EVERY WEEKEND, OUR political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

In last week’s column, we said it was a week that saw issues in the health service come to the fore. This week saw those same issues explode.

The shock sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor has left numerous questions unanswered and the political future of Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill uncertain.

Here is our rundown of the political winners and losers of the week.

Winners

TDs David Cullinane, Marie Sherlock and Pádraig Rice

David Cullinane, Marie Sherlock and Pádraig Rice Alamy Alamy

It was a good week for the opposition health spokespeople.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, Labour’s Marie Sherlock and Social Democrats TD and chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee have been strong in their questioning about just what went on in the run-up to the former HSE boss Anne O’Connor getting the sack.

The spokespeople have tried to get under the bonnet to find out who did what – and why – behind the scenes to lead to the shock announcement on Monday that O’Connor’s contract was being terminated.

Next week is their time to shine, though, with the HSE board expected to appear before the health committee on Wednesday. The future of the board, and perhaps the health minister, is all riding on their responses. It will be one to watch.

Regional Independents

The Regional Independents often get it in the neck for rolling in behind the government, as they agreed to do when this government was formed.

There are not many issues they break away on, but this week we saw a joint statement being issued by the independents who usually back the government, saying they don’t support it on this occasion. No, not Anne O’Connor’s sacking, but the hike in school transport fees.

While the opposition have been up in arms about the price increase for parents, with some facing a 250% jump, having the government supporting independents speak out against this move probably carries more weight. Rather than face that headache next year, the Taoiseach has now indicated he is minded to U-turn, or at least concede some ground.

Sinn Féin is putting down a Dáil motion calling on the government to reverse the fare hikes, so people will have to pin their colours to the mast in that vote.

Advertisement

Matt Carthy

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy The Journal The Journal

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy is getting a nod this week for getting his civil protection order bill through the Dáil.

The Victims of Sexual Violence Civil Protection Orders Bill, which seeks to protect victims of sexual violence against further intimidation or harassment by their abuser when they leave prison, was passed by the Dáil this week.

The legislation will allow a court, at the same time as convicting someone of a sexual violence offence, to impose an order preventing that person from contacting or harassing the victim when they are released from prison.

It’s something that doesn’t often happen – the government parties supporting opposition legislation – so it’s always noteworthy to see everyone working together to get something worthwhile passed.

Jim O’Callaghan

Minister Jim O'Callaghan. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The justice minister has found himself on the losers’ list a few times when the row with solicitors was not resolved, but this week he’s getting the nod for finally launching an electronic monitoring pilot programme in Ireland.

To say electronic tagging has been talked about for years by governments is an understatement. (We’ve been watching said technology on crime television shows for decades).

To see an actual pilot get off the ground is indeed a “significant day for penal policy in Ireland”, as stated by the minister this week.

The 12-month pilot, involving UK company Allied Universal Monitoring, will provide between 30 and 50 electronic tags, which can be used up to three times during the programme.

The scheme will allow between 90 and 150 individuals to be monitored, initially focusing on people granted temporary release from prison and certain individuals granted bail.

Losers

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, HSE Board and Anne O’Connor

L-R Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Anne O'Connor and chair of the HSE board Ciarán Devane Alamy / Rollingnews.ie Alamy / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

No surprises here with this addition to the list.

There have been no winners in this sorry affair that has engulfed the political system this week.

Anne O’Connor has pledged to fight tooth and nail to protect her good name and is currently waiting for a mediation process to begin with the HSE board over her dismissal. She is reserving the option of legal action if mediation does not work out.

The HSE Board itself is under fire for how it has handled O’Connor’s sacking, with both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste failing to say they have confidence in the board this week – not a good place to be in.

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There has been a lot of talk in Leinster House this week about the future of the board itself, with a lot of people of the view that there may be some resignations in the coming days.

Crucial to this will be how the board performs when it comes before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s future is also very dependent on the board’s performance there – if their version of events does not align with the chronology already set out by the minister, she will be in hot water.

The tale rumbles on for another week.

Larry Murrin

Board Bia chief Larry Murrin Oireachtas Oireachtas

Bord Bia chairperson Larry Murrin informed the minister for agriculture this week that he will not seek another three-year term when his current tenure comes to an end in April 2027.

Murrin has been the subject of numerous protests from farmers this year over the fact that his company Dawn Farms imports a small quantity of Brazilian beef.

The criticism came against the backdrop of a bitter dispute over the EU’s Mercosur trade deal, with Irish beef farmers unhappy about the prospect of competition from South America.

Murrin told an Oireachtas committee in February that his company sourced “less than 1%” of its beef from Brazil last year.

This didn’t satisfy the protesters, though, who saw it as hypocritical that Murrin was importing beef when he was responsible for promoting Irish beef.

At the beginning of this year, the Irish Farmers’ Association staged lengthy protests at Bord Bia offices and repeatedly called for Murrin to either step aside from his role or be removed as chair.

In October, protesters gathered outside a Dublin restaurant part-owned by Murrin over discontent with the origin of meat, poultry and fish on offer. Again, they were calling for Murrin to resign or be removed over what they deemed as “hypocrisy” from the Bord Bia boss.

While Murrin hasn’t bowed to the pressure fully, and will fulfil his duties until the end of his term, it’s far from a high he is leaving on.

What do you make of the chosen winners and losers this week?