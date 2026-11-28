YOU’VE HEARD OF Wordle, but there’s a new mini-game that’s catered specifically to Irish users.

Boreen is a trivia game that has amassed more than 300,000 daily users in its first six weeks, becoming a staple in many Irish households and group chats.

Its creator, Oisin McKnight, who is originally from Wicklow, said that he initially built it to be played with his family and friends, but through word of mouth and social media posts, it blew up.

Each day players are asked six or seven questions, and the rarer the answer, the more points a user can get. There can be hundreds of correct answers in some cases, but players try to give the least obvious one.

For example, if they’re asked to name someone who has served as Taoiseach, Jack Lynch would get more points than Leo Varadkar because it’s a less common answer.

McKnight (32) studied management science and information systems and works full-time in tech in Berlin.

He uses his free time to come up with the questions and decide how many points should be allocated to each possible answer.

Advertisement

He says he was inspired by the New York Times’s mini-games. “Me and my friends play those games all the time, and we live separately all around the world, like in London and Sydney,” he told The Journal. “It’s just a nice way to keep the group chat alive.

“I decided then to see if I could build one myself. And I was just expecting me and my friends to play.”

Oisin McKnight LinkedIn LinkedIn

Boreen launched on the App Store on 13 October, and McKnight says no money was spent on marketing. Influencer Roz Purcell talked about the game on her social media platforms “and it just kept growing from there”.

Since then, the likes of content creator Ronan Mitchell and comedian Ryan Carrick have posted about it.

In the last week, Boreen reached over 300,000 daily users.

McKnight says he is considering creating a way in which the game can adjust the points system in real time depending on the frequency of answers given. He admits he feels pressure to keep coming up with interesting questions, but he’s got help.

His brother Tiernan and partner Taylor have helped build and maintain the game. Tiernan has also developed a Scottish version. They hope to create more versions for the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

If the success continues, McKnight says he could see himself leaving his full-time job to focus on Boreen.