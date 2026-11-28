“WHAT DO YOU say when words are not enough? RIP, PJ.”

Bohemian FC Bohemian FC

The simple-but-powerful post from Bohemian FC to one of their most devoted fans sums up the nation’s reaction to the death of beloved comedian, actor and presenter PJ Gallagher.

The 51-year-old dad-of-two died at his Dublin home this evening.

His agents confirmed the tragic news in a statement, which also asked for privacy for his family and loved ones.

“PJ was a much-loved comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster,” the firm, The Lisa Richards Agency, wrote.

“He had a wonderfully particular way of looking at the world and an extraordinary ability to make people laugh, whether on stage, on television or in the company of his listeners each morning. He was funny, curious, irreverent and entirely himself.

“He also spoke with remarkable candour about his experiences of mental illness. He wanted people to be able to talk about what they were going through without shame, and that generosity meant a great deal to many people.”

Gifted comedian

Leading the tributes to the Cork-born Dubliner, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described PJ as a “gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster, he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland”.

“Ireland has lost one of its most cherished entertainers,” agreed Tánaiste Simon Harris in his statement.

“PJ had that rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally.”

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Simon Harris said PJ and Bull McCabe had a special friendship and unmistakeable chemistry. Photorapher / Photocall Ireland Photorapher / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Since 2021, PJ has co-hosted Radio Nova’s breakfast programme Morning Glory with Jim McCabe after making the move from Classic Hits.

On Instagram, the radio station posted a picture alongside a short message: “PJ Gallagher will be so dearly missed by all who had the privilege to cross his path. Rest in peace, PJ.”

Gallagher had a long, successful and varied career. After years on the comedy circuit in Dublin following his graduation from the Gaiety School of Acting, his breakthrough moment came in 2005 with hidden-camera comedy show Naked Camera which he co-created and starred in.

From 2018, he played the role of principal Barry Walsh in The Young Offenders. More recently, he fronted a new RTÉ show called Random Driving Test.

Through it all, he was presenting the breakfast show and taking part in other documentaries and shows such as Uncharted with Ray Goggins earlier this year, and in 2024, his own telling of his mental health story in the acclaimed Changing My Mind.

In it and the subsequent interviews he gave to broadcasters and journalists, he was open about having anxiety and depression, becoming a mental health advocate for others.

His book, published in 2023, was titled Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home.

In both the documentary and book, he details his 12-week stay in St Patrick’s University Hospital in 2021 and how dangerous his bouts of depression had been over the years.

Earlier this year, in a typically candid interview with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1, he outlined his day-to-day experiences with repetitive depressive disorder.

“Part of the illness is that it lies to you,” he told the host.

“You would never let anyone talk to you the way you talk to you when you’re not well. You would never talk to anyone else like that and you would never let anyone talk to you like that.”