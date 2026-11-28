SCAMMERS ARE LISTING what appears to be PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles for sale on Vinted – and specifying only low in the listing that the item available for purchase is only a picture of said console.

Prices for pictures of these consoles seen by The Journal range up to €400.

The popular secondhand selling site shows users images of what is for sale, and upon clicking into the listing consumers can see a description listed by the seller. On these picture-for-sale scams, the fact that a user will be buying a photograph of a console is often buried beneath what otherwise looks like a legitimate listing.

Others are more straightforward.

The description on one purported PS5 Pro, listed for sale for €290.

It’s not a new method of scamming consumers on the popular secondhand selling site, but an upsurge in demand for PS5 consoles on foot of the release of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is driving more people to fall victim to these scams.

Irish gaming fans bought consoles, booked time off and prepared for late nights as GTA VI arrived on 19 November after a 13-year wait. There is a shortage of the gaming devices internationally, and the popular game has placed even more pressure on the market.

Checks by The Journal earlier this month found consoles sold out at most Irish tech outlets: Currys, Smyths, DID, Power City, Harvey Norman and ElectroCity. Some second-hand listings on reputable retailers carry prices higher than buying new due to the demand.

People looking to purchase any item from another consumer on a secondhand selling site, such as Vinted, are urged to take precautions as they are not protected by consumer law, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) warned.

Sellers listing pictures of items are aspiring to exploit the terms and conditions of Vinted. These state that buyers cannot claim refunds on the basis of any fact that has been made available to the consumer before purchase.

“If an item matches its description but doesn’t fit or doesn’t suit you, it is not eligible for a return or refund under our refund policy,” the retailer’s website states.

Refunds on items that have been delivered can only be claimed in the case where it is “significantly not as described”.

Many of these scam listings originate in France, one of the countries Ireland can buy from on the platform.

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A photograph attached to one such scam listing - this photograph would've cost you €55 before shipping and the Vinted fee.

Although some listings state high up in the description that it is only a picture, many people do not read this – one purported PS5 Pro for sale for €290, defined in the description as a picture, had offers from six buyers in its 35 minutes on sale.

Others are selling empty PS5 boxes, while some people who appear to be selling legitimate consoles state that they will not sell through Vinted, only through bank transfer.

This is an ultimate red flag – sellers will receive the money and have no obligation to ship an item, and there is no process by which issues with the product can be raised.

One particularly egregious example of fraudulent listings is a PS5 listed for €400 with the description of the device, the accessories included, and a caveat as Gaeilge: “Ní dhíolaim ach na grianghraif” — I only sell the photographs.

Vinted told The Journal that misrepresenting items goes against its terms and conditions.

“We use a combination of moderation teams and advanced tools to detect and remove content that breaks these rules. This includes removing the misleading listings and taking action on the accounts responsible, as soon as they are identified,” a spokeswoman said.

“While these cases make up only a small part of activity on our platform, we stay vigilant and encourage members to report anything suspicious directly in the app.”

Buyers have two days after delivery of the item to confirm receipt or raise an issue. However, if this deadline is missed, there is no comeback for consumers.

What are consumers’ rights in these instances?

Unfortunately, consumers lose their rights under consumer law when buying from another consumer through an online platform. The CCPC told The Journal it is a case of “buyer beware”.

It advised strong diligence when purchasing an item, including asking the seller questions, examining photographs carefully and checking the description.

The Irish watchdog body is part of the cross-border Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which began dialogue with Vinted in 2022. This dialogue led to the implementation of a number of changes, including removing misleading advertisements, the CCPC said.

Anyone who fears they may have fallen victim to a scam is urged to contact their bank immediately, to see if the transaction can be disputed and a chargeback is possible.

However, if you have paid someone via bank transfer or instant payment, you are unlikely to get your money back.