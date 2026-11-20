NEW PLAYSTATION 5 (PS5) consoles are proving difficult to find at several major Irish retailers following the release of GTA VI, while some second-hand listings carry prices higher than buying new.

Checks by The Journal found consoles sold out at most Irish tech outlets: Currys, Smyths, DID, Power City, Harvey Norman and ElectroCity.

The console’s popularity has left limited options for shoppers hoping to pick one up before Christmas.

ElectroCity’s €599.99 Digital Edition was marked as sold out, with the retailer saying more were on the way.

Playstation 5s are out of stock on DID Electrical and Currys' websites.

Power City’s €649.95 disc-drive model was also listed as unavailable.

For Smyths, the console is completely unavailable to order online and though click and collect (five stores sold out of their available stock during the writing of this article).

Online retailer Very appeared to be one of the few Irish brands selling new versions of the console, and their site continues to list the Digital Edition for €599.99. It can only be purchased online though, as Very does not have a physical shop in Ireland.

The shortages coincide with the arrival of GTA VI, which has prompted some Irish fans to buy consoles specifically to play it.

Speaking to The Journal at a launch event in Dublin’s Token this week, several fans said that they had purchased the console in recent weeks for the new game.

“I went in and got myself a little gift to myself, and I’ve no regrets,” one fan said, explaining that he had bought a PS5 two weeks earlier.

The console itself celebrated its sixth birthday on Thursday. When it launched in Ireland on 19 November 2020, the recommended prices were €499.99 for the version with a disc drive and €399.99 for the Digital Edition.

Sony’s current European recommended prices are €649.99 and €599.99 respectively, following increases introduced in April. That puts them €150 and €200 above their respective launch prices, although today’s consoles have a different design and specifications from the original models.

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Demand for memory chips for such things as AI data centres is also putting pressure on console costs.

Going online or second-hand for your PS5 purchase won’t necessarily mean spending less.

A CeX listing checked by The Journal advertised an unboxed 825GB PS5 Slim Digital Edition for €610, slightly above the €599.99 recommended price of a new equivalent.

An original 825GB disc-drive console was listed at €630, while a 1TB Slim Digital Edition was €630.

Meanwhile, a Refurbed listing showed an original 825GB PS5 with one controller, graded “excellent”, for €1,076.15 including shipping.

That’s more than twice the original disc console’s launch price, although refurbished prices vary by seller, condition and configuration.

On retail giant Amazon’s dedicated Irish site, a number of PS5s are available for more than €1,000 each.

For parents hoping to get their hands on a console before Christmas, there’s also the question of which games will be played on it.

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton warned this week that playing GTA VI is not a valid reason for missing school.

John Healy, a lecturer in game design at TU Dublin, told The Journal that the series’ adult reputation can itself fuel interest.

“I think the idea that there’s a little bit of taboo or adult content or things that maybe kids shouldn’t have is probably going to drive the excitement and demand for those things,” Healy said.

However, he stressed that the game is intended for adults.

“It does deal with adult themes and adult topics.”

The Journal has asked Smyths and Currys about their policies on selling PEGI 18-rated games such as GTA VI to under-18s.