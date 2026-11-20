FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Helen McEntee is to consider an amendment put forward by Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea to the government’s triple lock legislation.

The veteran Limerick TD, along with nine other Fianna Fáil TDs are supporting the proposed amendment which would require approval from the UN General Assembly, but not the Security Council, when Irish troops are being sent abroad.

The “triple lock” is a mechanism that sets out the conditions under which more than 12 Irish troops may participate in overseas peace support operations.

For troops to take part, the operation must be mandated by the United Nations; it must be approved by the government; and it must be approved by Dáil Éireann by means of a resolution.

The government is seeking to remove that mechanism through new legislation that is making its way through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Speaking to reporters in Navan, Co Meath, McEntee said over 90 amendments have been put forward to the legislation, and she will take time over the weekend to review them all.

“There’s quite a few that are specific to the UN, to the General Assembly, to the UN Charter, to making sure that everything that we do in the future that it aligns with the UN and the UN Charter. Something that we’re absolutely committed to.

“So I’ll engage with colleagues in the committee next week and possibly the week after, and then any decision taken on amendments to the legislation, I’ll be bringing that forward myself,” she said.

McEntee said she would not approve changes to the legislation that “tie our hands further”.

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“The reason that we’re changing the triple lock is because we have a situation where there are five countries through the council, the UN Security Council, that can essentially block or prevent a mandate from being renewed. That’s China, Russia, the UK, the US, and France.

“What I don’t want to do is replace that block with another potential block. So I’ll be engaging with colleagues from government, from across all houses. I’ll be looking at all of the amendments, and if there are to be changes made, I’ll be bringing forward amendments myself at the committee stage in the bill,” she said.

End of year deadline

Asked if she is concerned that the triple lock legislation might not pass if she does not approve the amendment by Fianna Fáil TDs, she said there’s a commitment from all government parties to enact this legislation.

“That commitment was made at the last government. That commitment is part of our programme for government discussions, and my understanding is that we all support in government the progress of this legislation,” she added.

The minister said she is confident the bill will be progressed and enacted by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had discussed the issue with McEntee and European affairs minister Thomas Byrne.

“At a parliamentary party a number of weeks ago, Willie O’Dea suggested amendments to the legislation around involving resolutions of the General Assembly,” said Martin.

“I think this is something we can work on at committee stage to ensure the essence of that idea, which we don’t have a fundamental problem with, can be absorbed.”

However, he added that there hasn’t been any General Assembly resolution in respect of a specific mission for decades, stating that it is unlikely there will be one in the future.

Asked today if TDs in either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael could be afforded a free vote on the triple lock legislation, Tánaiste Simon Harris said:

“Just say on that definitively no, because it is a programme for government, and every Fine Gael and every Fianna Fáil TD and independent that support the government ratified the programme for government, as did our members…. this idea didn’t fall from the sky. It’s not a new idea,” said Harris.