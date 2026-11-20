ONE OF THE most anticipated films of the year has arrived in Irish cinemas.

A24′s documentary You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, had already sold over 6,000 tickets at the Light House Cinema in Dublin ahead of its release.

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Film programmer David Kelly told The Journal that its gradual global release and the “organic interest” surrounding it have helped turn the film into a must-see for many cinema-goers.

The three-hour documentary follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days leading up to her sentencing to 11 years in prison for investor fraud.

In his review, The Journal’s Carl Kinsella writes that the result of You Can See Everything is “a very real statement about the current climate that exists around modern technology, investment in that technology, and the kind of personalities who successfully position themselves in roles where immense wealth and power are concentrated”.

So, today we’re asking: Are you going to watch it?

