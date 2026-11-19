A MAN CURRENTLY serving nine years in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter and sister-in-law when they were children was further jailed today for 16 months, after he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a third victim.

Christopher O’Mahony (68), Kerrykyle, Ardagh, Co Limerick, admitted two counts of indecently assaulting the victim when she was aged five and 13, on dates in the 1970s.

Limerick Circuit Criminal Court heard the woman contacted gardaí about the abuse that had occurred 54 years previously, after she read an online news article about O’Mahony being jailed last year for abusing his two other victims.

“It sparked something in her to come forward, and after seeing the article she felt she had to go to the gardaí, and she did,” said prosecuting barrister, Lily Buckley BL.

O’Mahony, who appeared before the court today via a prison service video-link, showed no emotion after the sentence was imposed by Judge Mary Morrissey.

The victim had asked that her right to anonymity be maintained but that O’Mahony could be identified.

Reporting restrictions were also lifted in the previous case after O’Mahony’s daughter, Emma O’Shaughnessy, and his sister-in-law, Helen Costelloe, had both waived their right to anonymity.

Detective Garda James Muldowney of Limerick Garda station, told the court he visited O’Mahony at Midlands Prison several months ago and put the victim’s allegations to him.

O’Mahony initially denied it, but he eventually pleaded guilty when returned for trial last May.

Lily Buckley BL said O’Mahony masturbated himself using the victim’s hand when she was aged five.

The court heard that he told her what he was forcing her to do was “fun”.

Buckley said O’Mahony attempted to remove the girl’s pyjamas during the sexual assault, which left the girl in an “absolute panic”.

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“She was fighting him off her,” said Buckley.

“She had an overwhelming panic, she told him she was going to shout and (raise the alarm) and he left,” said Buckley.

In a later indecent assault on the girl, when she was aged 11 or 12, O’Mahony told her “oh my god, you’re developing”, grabbed one of her breasts and said, “you’ve a bit to go, yet”.

The victim continues to suffer the impact of the abuse, the court heard.

The girl was “terrified” of O’Mahony and she remained silent about the abuse for 54 years until she read about him abusing the two other girls.

Judge Mary Morrissey said the court was limited to imposing a maximum sentence of two years on each count, in line with sentencing legislation in the early 1970s.

She imposed a headline sentence of 36 months for the two indecent assault offences, discounting 25% of the sentence to 27 months, because O’Mahony entered an early guilty plea.

Taking into consideration O’Mahony had “expressed remorse” and that he will be 74 when he is released from his current jail sentence, the judge further reduced the sentence to 20 months, and suspended the last four months for a period of 15 months.

The term is to run consecutively to the nine-year jail sentence O’Mahony is currently serving.

O’Mahony entered a bond of €250, agreeing to be bound to the peace, and to engage and complete any counsellings and treatment services suggested by the probation service.

Last year O’Mahony admitted 18 sample charges of sexual and indecent assault arising out of 54 charges relating to his daughter, Emma O’Shaughnessy, and his sister-in-law, Helen Costelloe, on dates in the 1980s and 1990s.

Speaking last year after her father was jailed, O’Shaughnessy said he was a “monster” and a “paedophile” and that his abuse of her left her feeling “like maggots were crawling under my skin”.

O’Shaughnessy and Costelloe had called for more supports for rape crisis centres after they said they experienced long waiting times to attend counselling sessions having highlighted O’Mahony’s abuse.