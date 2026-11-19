NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mould on the ceiling of a child's bedroom in Oliver Bond flats in Dublin 8. The resident said she had lived in Oliver Bond for her entire life, and had lived in this apartment for the last 16 years. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a trilateral meeting. Alamy Alamy

#GENOCIDE RULING The International Court of Justice said the Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, ordering refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation

#SEXUAL ABUSE TRIAL Four men were found guilty of sexually abusing a woman who was advertised for sex by her “vile monster” husband in the first trial of its kind in the UK.

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#ANTHROPIC Anthropic shares began trading on the Nasdaq after the AI giant raised $81.3 billion (€74 billion) in a record-breaking initial public offering.

#JAIL VIDEO Google rejected a request from the UK government to remove a YouTube video in which convicted rapist Russell Brand claims he is innocent.

#SHENZHEN The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held an unprecedented summit in China, with Donald Trump saying the three men were “making history”.

PARTING SHOT

The first time that baby Fiona and mum Bibi were joined by dad Henry. Alamy Alamy

Fiona the hippo, the first Nile hippopotamus to be born, six weeks premature, at the Cincinnati Zoo in 53 years, has died.

She died after swallowing a hat that a child threw into her enclosure 10 days ago.

In a post on Facebook today, the zoo said: “Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”